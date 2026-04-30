LKQ Shareholder Alert: LKQ Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: June 22, 2026. Investors who purchased LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) common stock between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

LKQ shareholders suffered successive stock declines of 14.9%, 12.4%, 11.6%, and 17.8% as corrective disclosures revealed that the Company's $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select and its subsidiary FinishMaster was allegedly plagued by undisclosed customer losses and competitive erosion.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, a lead plaintiff is the court-appointed investor who represents the entire class throughout the litigation. The court selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise typical and adequate. Serving as lead plaintiff gives direct oversight of litigation strategy and counsel selection.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

There is no minimum loss requirement to apply for lead plaintiff status

The lead plaintiff selects and works directly with class counsel throughout the case

Lead plaintiffs are not required to pay any fees or costs out of pocket

Most lead plaintiffs never testify in court or attend depositions

Any investor who purchased LKQ stock during the Class Period and suffered a loss may apply

Investors who do not apply by June 22, 2026 may still participate in any recovery as absent class members

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the June 22, 2026 deadline passes, the Court will review all motions and appoint the lead plaintiff. The appointed lead plaintiff and class counsel then manage discovery, motion practice, and any settlement negotiations on behalf of the entire class. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery without taking action before the deadline.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. If the action results in a settlement or judgment, absent class members will receive notice and an opportunity to submit a claim for their share of the recovery. No action is required now to preserve that right.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.suewallst.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: What do LKQ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my LKQ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com