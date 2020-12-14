L&L Candle Company, LLC Continues Its Successful Global Enforcement Against Infringers

BREA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L&L Candle Company, LLC, with its Moving Flame® technology and Luminara®, Matchless Candle Co.®, and LightLi® LED candle products, continues to enforce its trademark and patent rights against infringers in the global marketplace. By deploying an extensive global intellectual property surveillance and investigation network, L&L recently filed multiple takedown complaints against third-party infringers on a very large online platform, which resulted in the infringers removing the targeted and infringing product listings.

L&L Candle: Matchless, LightLi, and Luminara

"L&L has an extensive intellectual property portfolio of hundreds of patents and trademarks worldwide to protect the company's innovations and brands," said L&L's CEO Johnny Yang. "L&L takes enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously as this is how the company positions itself to help our partners and customers succeed. We will not hesitate to take legal actions against infringers no matter where they are located."

In its global enforcement effort, L&L is represented by the highly regarded U.S. law firm of Perkins Coie LLP, and in particular partners Thomas Millikan, Joseph Reid, and Alex Garcia. Founded in 1912, Perkins Coie LLP has more than 1,000 lawyers in 19 offices across the United States and Asia. The firm provides a full array of corporate, commercial litigation and intellectual property legal services to a broad range of clients. With over 220 litigators and IP attorneys, Perkins Coie represents companies of all sizes in patent and trademark cases across diverse industry sectors. Perkins Coie's attorneys have first chair trial and other litigation experiences in over 50 jurisdictions throughout the U.S.

