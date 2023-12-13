L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Extends Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts into the Holiday Season

"Purchase a Meal" initiative has donated over 2,000 meals to local community and continues through December 

MAUI, Hawaii, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Hawaii, iconic plate lunch chain L&L Hawaiian Barbecue extends its "Purchase A Meal" community initiative through the holidays. Originally launched in response to the devastating Maui wildfires, the relief program was hosted on the L&L mobile app and website from September 1-15. Over 2,000 meals were donated to families on Maui who were affected by the fires.

"While we were celebrating our third annual National SPAM Musubi Day on August 8 across the country, we received the news of the fires," said Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. "Our first action was to ensure our operators and employees on Maui were safe. We then began planning to do more to help our 'ohana on Maui."

From September 1-15, L&L provided the global community with the opportunity to purchase an L&L plate lunch for $10 for a Maui resident in need. Through online platforms such as the L&L mobile app and website, L&L created mass awareness and received funds to support over 2,000 meals and additional donations for overall relief support. By purchasing a meal, the participant's donation supported the local economy, benefiting employees, as well as providing hot plate lunches every week, prepared and delivered by the L&L Honokowai location in Lahaina. L&L partnered with the American Red Cross – Hawaii region, The Salvation Army, and local churches and hotels to feed displaced residents, school children, employees, and visitors, as well as first responders and the Maui Police Department.

"I am incredibly grateful that we were able to donate over 2,000 meals to our Maui community who were impacted by the wildfires," said Cindy Liu, owner of Honokowai L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. "I'm proud of our team for their hard work providing our delicious plate lunches to support our beloved neighbors and this month, we're ready to do more."

L&L confirms that one Lahaina location was destroyed in the fires, and the owner and her employees lost their homes, but are all now safe and came to help the Honokowai location once water and electricity were in operation to prepare and deliver meals. In addition, L&L locations in California, Washington, and Texas raised Maui relief funds and held candlelight vigils as a tribute to the 'ohana.

To learn more or "Purchase A Meal," visit L&L online or download the mobile app.

About L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Founded in Honolulu as L&L Dairy in 1952, Eddie Flores, Jr. and Johnson Kam, both immigrants from China, acquired L&L in 1976. Together, they grew the business and it became one of the most popular and successful chains serving fresh plate lunches in generous portions and affordable prices. In 1999, the co-founders introduced the L&L brand of Hawaiian plate lunches to the continental United States and rebranded the franchise to what it is known today as L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. Today, "Hawaiian Barbecue" is one of the fastest-growing categories due to its blend of ethnic flavors and representation of Hawaii's culture and cuisine. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has 228 locations throughout the U.S. and Japan. For more information, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

