L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise Rounds Out 2023 Growth with Five New Locations in the Fourth Quarter

News provided by

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

29 Dec, 2023, 20:53 ET

HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the popular Hawaii-based restaurant franchise, has opened five new locations in the fourth quarter of 2023. The locations are in Henderson, NV; Denver, CO; Arlington, TX; Tucson, AZ and Waikoloa Village, HI. The new openings serve as an indication of strong growth for Hawaii's largest restaurant chain.

L&L has developed a presence in what many expatriates from Hawaii consider the "9th Island" (an extension of Hawaii's eight original islands). The addition of the Henderson location aims to give customers greater accessibility to the L&L dishes in Las Vegas' most active city.  The 15th Las Vegas location is the first of its kind for the franchise as it also features a gas station. "Customers can come in and fuel their cars and also fuel their hunger with delicious Hawaiian Barbecue," says Harun Rashid, owner of the Henderson location, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. 

Over 750 miles northeast of Henderson, the fifth L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Colorado made its debut. The owner of the new metropolitan Denver location, Brian Cung trained in Hawaii in preparation for the opening of his first L&L location. "We're happy to join the other locations across the Centennial state to bring Aloha through authentic Hawaiian flavors," says Cung. L&L has had a presence in the state for nearly 20 years since the first location opened in Aurora. 

Nearly 800 miles southeast of Denver, L&L opened its first standalone drive-through location in Arlington, Texas. The restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening with the flavors, sights, and sounds of the islands of the Pacific.

"We are excited to share the Aloha spirit through our delicious Hawaiian plate lunches and warm hospitality here in Texas," says Rahul Rai, who co-owns the new L&L with his wife, April Lazo. "Keeping to L&L's roots, we are a family-owned and operated business, and the food we serve at L&L brings not only our Ohana (family) together but all who walk through our doors," adds Lazo. The restaurant also offers catering, and mobile ordering, and provides a comfortable dine-in environment for guests to enjoy the flavors of Hawaii, including a variety of BBQ meats, rice plates, and the world-famous SPAM® Musubi.

The second L&L in Arizona opened in Tucson with a grand opening on December 7. Owner Rilii Nakano comments, "We had a festive celebration complete with hula dancers from the local Halau Hula O Ualani. The community here loves Hawaii and is thrilled to have authentic Hawaiian plate lunches."

Back in Hawaii, the L&L Waikoloa Village location opened in late December. Located on the northwest side of the Island of Hawaii, L&L's co-owner Wesley Wu says, "I'm not only excited to be multi-unit co-owner of eight L&L locations on Oahu and the Island of Hawaii but to also be the 69th Hawaii location for the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue brand."

Each of the five restaurants is franchisee-owned and operated by independent owner-operators. The five new openings mark a record year of growth for the franchise company with 18 locations opened in 2023. The fast-growing franchise has plans to continue its expansion with a projected 20 locations slated to open in 2024. 

About L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Founded in Honolulu as L&L Dairy in 1952, Eddie Flores, Jr. and Johnson Kam, both immigrants from China, acquired L&L in 1976. Together, they grew the business and it became one of the most popular and successful chains serving fresh plate lunches in generous portions and affordable prices. In 1999, the co-founders introduced the L&L brand of Hawaiian plate lunches to the continental United States and rebranded the franchise to what it is known today as L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. Today, "Hawaiian Barbecue" is one of the fastest-growing categories due to its blend of ethnic flavors and representation of Hawaii's culture and cuisine. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has 228 locations throughout the U.S. and Japan. For more information, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

SOURCE L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Also from this source

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Extends Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts into the Holiday Season

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Extends Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts into the Holiday Season

Headquartered in Hawaii, iconic plate lunch chain L&L Hawaiian Barbecue extends its "Purchase A Meal" community initiative through the holidays....
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Launches "Purchase a Meal" To Provide Comforting Meals to Those in Need from the Maui Fire Destruction

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Launches "Purchase a Meal" To Provide Comforting Meals to Those in Need from the Maui Fire Destruction

With just a few taps on the phone, people across the nation can provide a comforting meal to a person in need from the Maui fire destruction. L&L...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.