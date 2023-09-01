L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Launches "Purchase a Meal" To Provide Comforting Meals to Those in Need from the Maui Fire Destruction

News provided by

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

01 Sep, 2023, 13:48 ET

HONOLULU, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With just a few taps on the phone, people across the nation can provide a comforting meal to a person in need from the Maui fire destruction.

Continue Reading
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue (PRNewsfoto/L&L Hawaiian Barbecue)
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue (PRNewsfoto/L&L Hawaiian Barbecue)

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, an international franchise brand founded and based in Hawaii, is providing its iconic Hawaiian-style plate lunches to victims of the Maui wildfires. "Purchase a Meal" for $10 on the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue mobile app or website and help feed the Maui community in need. L&L will collect the number of meals purchased at the end of each week and the Honokowai L&L Hawaiian Barbecue staff will prepare and deliver the meals to displaced Maui wildfire victims.

"Purchase a Meal" will run from September 1 - 15, 2023. There are two ways to purchase a meal, you can download the L&L Hawaiian mobile app and click on "Purchase a Meal" or go to the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue website at hawaiianbarbecue.com.

"Your meal purchase has a double impact – it supports the Maui economy by helping local entrepreneurs and employees and also provides much-needed hot meals to people impacted by the Maui wildfires." said Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Franchise Inc. "Quality, comfort food is at the heart of our business and with your support, we can make a difference."

On August 8, Maui's historic Lahaina district was engulfed in flames, causing numerous businesses, restaurants, and homes reduced to rubble. For those who survived the devastating losses of loved ones, homes, and businesses, the future is unclear. Visitors account for around 80% of Maui's wealth, according to the island's economic development board, and due to the recent Maui wildfires, small businesses and restaurants are struggling to survive and many local residents have lost their jobs and are displaced.

"Many of us are down to nothing – we've lost a lot, but we are here to help and give back to the community that has given us so much over the years," said Cindy Liu, owner of Honokowai L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is encouraging customers to participate in "Purchase a Meal" to nourish our Maui Ohana (family) and community. For more information, go to hawaiianbarbecue.com.

About L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Founded in Honolulu as L&L Dairy in 1952, L&L became a popular eatery in Hawaii. The iconic L&L Hawaiian Barbecue brand in its current plate lunch restaurant iteration, was established in 1976 by Eddie Flores, Jr. and Johnson Kam.  The company has grown to become the most popular restaurant franchise specializing in Hawaii cuisine throughout the world. Today, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue offers Hawaiian-style comfort food and hospitality at 224 locations throughout 15 states and Japan. For more information, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

SOURCE L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

