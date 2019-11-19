Lladró Presents Cocktails And Creativity: A Painting Demonstration And Workshop By Master Painter, Ana Aguilar

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lladró, the world leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of artistic porcelain creations, offers a special opportunity for guests to hand-paint their own porcelain masterpiece under the guidance of Ana Aguilar, one of the highly accomplished painters from the Spanish atelier. Lladró boasts the best team of porcelain artists in the world, including sculptors and designers. With their talent and experience, Lladró's craftspeople create works of the highest artistic quality, while keeping alive ancient arts and crafts. The Master Painter Event will take place in locations across the US, including Houston, Texas; Coral Gables, Florida; and Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Aguilar will offer ideas and advice about the use of color and application techniques used at the workshop encouraging guests to have hands-on experience painting on porcelain as they create their own masterpiece. On completion, guests will be able to keep their creation as a unique keepsake, courtesy of Lladró.

Also, on view will be two new versions of the Lladro's iconic sculpture "THE GUEST" designed by internationally famous, Spanish illustration artist, Ricardo Cavolo. Cavolo has created elaborate compositions with his breathtaking imagery based on legends, fantasy, nature, and tattooed beings.

Lladró Master Painter Event Details

November 21, 2019 I 2-5PM

Karat 22, 5623 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston, TX 77036

November 22, 2019 I 5-8PM

Violetas, 221 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

November 23-24, 2019 | 12-4PM; 5-9PM

Arribas Brothers, Disney Springs Marketplace, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Lladró, the 21st-century artistic porcelain brand

For over sixty years, Lladró has deployed its unparalleled know-how in the field of porcelain in its factory, in Valencia. Each piece is delicately made by sculptors and artisans in an entirely handcrafted process combining age-old techniques with its own unmistakable palette of colors. Lladró explores the vast creative potential of porcelain in collaborative projects with renowned contemporary artists and designers. The brand's universe embraces sculptures, lighting, objects for the home and interior design as well as fashion accessories. Famous all over the world, Lladró is an ambassador for Spain in over 100 countries to which it exports porcelains through a select network of boutiques and distributors.

