Lladró Unveils Queen Amidala Sculpture at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lladró, a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of artistic porcelain creations, will unveil a stunning large-format porcelain sculpture of Queen Amidala at San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 18 - 21.

Featuring color, gold luster, and a pristine glaze, the handcrafted figurine celebrates the 20th anniversary of Padmé Amidala's introduction in 1999's release Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and inaugurates Lladró's 'Born to Rebel' collection which will be extended with the launch of Princess Leia in fall 2019.

Queen Amidala, cast in handmade classic porcelain and finished in a plethora of decorative techniques, depicts the much-admired character wearing her red and black throne room gown. The brand's artists have captured the imperial essence of the gown's intricate design and the expression of Padmé's face – adorned with her traditional makeup and framed by a gorgeous and complex hairpiece.

The 'Born to Rebel' series marks the first time that Star Wars characters are portrayed in classic porcelain. While the collection will initially focus on the epic saga's female heroes, depicting each of them in a defining moment in her story, all strong characters from the Star Wars galaxy may find a place in this collection.

Eva Cuerva, the sculptor for Lladró's new collection, describes her source of inspiration, "When I was little in an all-girls' school, the teacher asked what we wanted to be when we grew up. Most girls said, 'I want to be a nurse or a secretary.' After watching Star Wars: A New Hope at the cinema, I wanted to be like Princess Leia: brave, independent, smart… someone who solved her own problems. Many years later I watched Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and when Queen Amidala first came on screen, I was completely taken aback by her beauty and perfection. Like Princess Leia, Queen Amildala used her position and voice to fight for liberty and for her people. I believe my story resembles that of many women who have been inspired by these strong characters. They have helped us to grow and to find out who we really wanted to be."

Queen Amidala and the other Born to Rebel pieces will be available at Lladró boutiques, at the brand's authorized points of sale, and online by the end of 2019. Fans may pre-order pieces from this collection at www.lladro.com.

Queen Amidala in The Throne Room by Lladró

Limited Edition 1,000

Size: 21 ¾ x 12 ½ x 12 ½ inches

Price: $3,900

High res images may be found here.

Lladró, the 21st-century artistic porcelain brand

For more than sixty years, Lladró has deployed its unparalleled know-how in the field of porcelain in its only factory in the world, in Valencia. Each piece is delicately made by sculptors and artisans in an entirely handcrafted process that combines age-old techniques with its own unmistakable palette of colors. Lladró also explores the vast creative potential of porcelain in collaborative projects with renowned contemporary artists and designers. The brand's universe embraces sculptures, lighting, interior design and home pieces as well as fashion accessories. Famous all over the world, Lladró is an ambassador for Spain in over 100 countries to which it exports its porcelains through a select network of its own boutiques and distributors.

www.lladro.com

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

For more information:

Helen Allen

Head and Hand PR

Tel.: +917-843-3544

helen@headandhandpr.com

www.lladro.com

SOURCE Lladró

Related Links

http://www.lladro.com

