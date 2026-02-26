LlamaLab Asks Court to Throw Out Epic Systems Lawsuit And to Sever Unrelated Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LlamaLab, Inc . and its founder Shere Saidon today filed legal motions asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Epic Systems, the massive software company that dominates the electronic health records industry. The motions argue that Epic bypassed its own contractual dispute resolution obligations and wrongly lumped LlamaLab into a case alongside over a dozen unrelated defendants. LlamaLab categorically denies all allegations.

LlamaLab was founded with a single mission: providing patients and their legal teams with fast, secure access to medical records in compliance with all applicable laws. The company helps victims of catastrophic injuries and corporate negligence retrieve the critical records they need to build their cases and get the financial relief they deserve.

"Patient privacy has always come first. We have never sold, stolen, or misused patient data, and we never will," Saidon said. "This lawsuit isn't about protecting patients, it's about a gatekeeper protecting its dominance by targeting companies that try to make it easier for patients to retrieve their own medical records. It is a transparent attempt by a market-dominant player to crush potential competition and protect its own revenue streams."

"Epic points to speed, innovation, friendship, and AI as evidence of wrongdoing," Saidon added. "Patients shouldn't have to put up with a system that treats efficiency as a threat."

Epic's 90-page complaint sweeps LlamaLab into a case with over a dozen other defendants. These defendants span three entirely separate groups, operating in different states, on different timelines, with different business models. LlamaLab has no connection to any of the other companies and individuals named in the case. As detailed in the filings, these groups had "no coordinated plan, no conspiracy, no communication with one another," and no business relationship of any kind. Epic has also reserved the right to add up to 100 more unnamed defendants to the case.

Crucially, Epic grouped LlamaLab into the same lawsuit as an individual with a federal criminal conviction for conspiracy to defraud the United States and a bar from the SEC. LlamaLab has never met, spoken to, or worked with that individual or any of the other defendants. The filings warn against Epic's attempt to manufacture "guilt by association" and the risk that a jury would unfairly hold evidence about one defendant against another.

Epic's decision to broadcast unfounded allegations does not change the facts. "LlamaLab is an independent company with no involvement with Epic or their networks, and we should never have been dragged into this case," Saidon said.

LlamaLab is not a member of the Carequality or TEFCA networks at the center of Epic's complaint. No one from Epic or any of the hospital co-plaintiffs ever contacted LlamaLab about any concern before filing this lawsuit. The company learned of the allegations when they were made public in federal court.

While LlamaLab itself does not participate in these networks, the filings highlight how Epic is breaking its own rules. Network participants like Epic and its co-plaintiffs are contractually bound to resolve disputes through dedicated governance boards before filing lawsuits. Epic started that process but abandoned it. Under the agreements Epic signed, bypassing these procedures is itself a breach of contract. Epic agreed to this framework, and cannot simply abandon the rules just because the process isn't going its way.

"Epic essentially concedes it is attempting to avoid dispute resolution procedures it cannot control and sidestep independent boards it does not respect," Saidon said.

LlamaLab continues to operate and remains committed to helping patients access their medical records. The company intends to defend itself vigorously and looks forward to clearing its name in court. A hearing on the motions will be scheduled before Judge Fernando M. Olguin in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Case No. 2:26-CV-00321).

Click here for more information or to read the court filings.

About LlamaLab

LlamaLab, Inc. is a technology company founded by Shere Saidon that provides fast, secure, and authorized retrieval of medical records for patients and law firms representing victims of catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, and corporate negligence. The company was built to help injured patients and their attorneys get the evidence they need to fight for the relief they deserve.

