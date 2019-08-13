L.L.Bean Selects Aptos' Next-Gen Platform, World-Class POS and Order Management Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos, Inc., a recognized market leader in retail technology solutions, today announced that L.L.Bean, a leading omni-channel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel, will deploy Aptos solutions for point of sale, mobile store selling and enterprise order management. The retailer has also selected Aptos ONE, a microservices-based SaaS platform that offers unprecedented agility in technology deployment.

Headquartered in Freeport, Maine, L.L.Bean is an internationally recognized outdoor retailer known for its legendary customer service and high-quality products, outdoor gear and apparel designed to help people spend more time in the outdoors.

As a longtime leader in omni-channel retail — L.L.Bean operates a vibrant offering across catalogs, e-commerce and stores — the company is on a transformational journey to unify and modernize its retail technology foundation. To achieve that goal, L.L.Bean has selected Aptos ONE as its long-term microservices platform, and will deploy Aptos' integrated point of sale and order management solutions to connect its channels and touchpoints, enabling a seamless experience no matter where, when or how customers interact with the L.L.Bean brand.

With Aptos' industry-leading point of sale solution, L.L.Bean will benefit from an enterprise view of customers, inventory and orders, which will empower associates with the information they need to serve customers more effectively and increase sales. In addition, with the Aptos ONE Store Commerce mobile selling application, L.L.Bean associates can engage shoppers well beyond the cash wrap, including throughout the store and during pop-up events.

Adding to its omni-channel focus, L.L.Bean stores will deploy Aptos Enterprise Order Management to further strengthen its commitment toward outstanding customer service. With Aptos' order management solution, L.L.Bean will fulfill customer orders using its entire network of stores and distribution centers, resulting in the ability to meet customers' needs at a much faster pace. By maximizing its inventory efficiency, L.L.Bean can increase profitability while offering its customers expanded fulfillment options.

"Customer satisfaction is the top priority in every decision we make at L.L.Bean," said JJ Rouhana, CIO, L.L.Bean. "It's not enough to have retail systems that meet current customer demand; retailers require a technology platform that can anticipate and adapt to future requirements.

"Based on Aptos' leadership in customer engagement solutions, modern architecture and impressive track record of customer success, L.L.Bean felt confident that Aptos technology is the best fit for our business today, and for the future. With Aptos solutions, L.L.Bean will continue to lead from the front in customer service and omni-channel retail excellence."

"L.L.Bean puts its customers, associates and charitable giving at the forefront of everything it does, while bringing to market products of unsurpassed quality and craftsmanship," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader. "As a true pioneer in omni-channel retailing and what it means to be customer-centric, Aptos is proud to support L.L.Bean on its technology modernization journey."

About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omni-channel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com.

Follow Aptos on Twitter @Aptos_Retail.

Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading omni-channel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel, designed to inspire and enable more people to get outdoors. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. L.L.Bean remains a family-owned Maine company led by Executive Chairman, Shawn Gorman, the great-grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean and Stephen Smith, President and CEO. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In the past ten years, L.L.Bean has donated over $30 million to local and national nonprofit organizations primarily to support conservation and land stewardship. L.L.Bean currently operates 44 stores in 18 states across the United States, along with 28 stores in Japan. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Instagram.

SOURCE Aptos, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aptos.com

