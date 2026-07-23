LLCP Closes Oversubscribed Lower Middle Market IV at $2.0 Billion Hard Cap

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LLCP, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced the final closing of LLCP Lower Middle Market IV ("LMM IV") with $2.0 billion of total capital commitments. LMM IV was significantly oversubscribed, surpassing its $1.7 billion target and closing at its hard cap.

LLCP began marketing LMM IV in December 2025. The Fund received strong support from its existing investor base, as well as a new group of diverse blue-chip institutional investors globally. The Fund's investors include prominent sovereign wealth funds, public pension plans, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, investment consultants, and family offices.

LMM IV builds on the success of LLCP's oversubscribed Flagship Fund VII, which closed in June 2025 with $3.6 billion of total commitments. The successful fundraise underscores the continued momentum of LLCP's platform and confidence in the Firm's strategy and investment team. Over the past 24 months, LLCP has raised $6.4 billion of capital across its global platform.

LMM IV will utilize LLCP's Structured Private Equity approach to invest in market-leading, lower middle market businesses by combining debt and equity capital to deliver flexible, tailored solutions for entrepreneurs and management teams. LLCP focuses on sectors including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-Unit, Education & Training, and Engineered Products & Manufacturing.

Michael Weinberg, Co-Managing Partner of LLCP, said, "We are deeply grateful for our limited partners' exceptional response to LMM IV, which exceeded our expectations, particularly in today's challenging fundraising environment. We believe this outcome reflects the strength of our differentiated Structured Private Equity strategy, which has delivered consistent investment returns over our 42-year history through varying economic and market environments."

Matthew Frankel, Co-Managing Partner of LLCP, added, "The early support of LMM IV from our existing investors helped drive significant demand from new, high-quality limited partners, which together led to this successful outcome. We will continue to expand our platform, develop our team and partner with talented management teams to deliver robust performance. This is an exciting time for LLCP, and we appreciate the continued confidence of our partners."

LMM IV's predecessor, LMM III, closed in 2021 with $1.4 billion of total commitments. Lazard served as lead placement agent and Kirkland & Ellis served as fund counsel for LMM IV.

About LLCP

LLCP is a middle-market private equity firm with a 42-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-Unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 9 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP and its affiliates have managed approximately $20.6 billion of capital across nearly 20 investment funds and have invested in approximately 120 portfolio companies. LLCP and its affiliates currently manage $15.0 billion of assets and have offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Contact:

Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]

SOURCE LLCP