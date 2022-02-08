Lleida.net and Telefónica Global Solutions sign a new SaaS agreement

MADRID, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTC:LLEIF) has signed a new agreement with Telefónica Global Solutions to provide the telecommunications multinational with its full range of SaaS services.

Specifically, these SaaS services are registered SMS, registered email, and Lleida.net's platforms such as Clik&Sign and Openum.

Under the agreement, it will provide SaaS services to Telefónica Global Services' customers in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay, Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Chile.

Lleida.net and Telefónica Global Solutions have been working together since 2016.

"We are delighted to have renewed such an important contract for us as Telefónica Global Solutions. Hand in hand, Lleida.net's patented technology reaches many countries around the world," explained the listed company.

Telefónica Global Solutions is a subsidiary of Telefónica in charge of offering innovative solutions in digitalization processes. It has more than 1,500 customers worldwide in 170 countries.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry.

It is listed in Paris, Madrid, and New York, and has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the sector worldwide.

More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with more than 205 patents and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.

The company was founded in 1995 and has offices in 18 countries and clients in more than 50.

In 2021, the company shipped 42.2 million electronic communications, or SaaS units, on behalf of its customers, in the best year of production data in the company's history.

SOURCE Lleida.net