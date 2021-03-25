Lleida.net to increase its dividend by 25% this year

MADRID, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) has approved today to propose to its General Shareholders' Meeting to pay out a 25 percent higher dividend than last year.

It will thus pay its shareholders €0.0125 net per share, on a date to be approved by the company's AGM.

"2020 was a year of inflection for Lleida.net, in which we gave the best results in our history and our shares recorded one of the best performances on the European stock exchange. These dividends are intended to reward our shareholders for their support, and to encourage the market to join us," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company and its founder.

"The registered electronic signature and notification industry has exploded in the last 12 months as a result of the changes in user and business behaviour brought about by the health emergency, which has put us at the forefront of the industry globally," said Sapena.

The company has more than 16 million shares in circulation in the New York, Paris and Madrid markets.

During 2020, Lleida.net consolidated its market position, and its services are now population-based, with clients in all segments and in industries such as banking, insurance, telecommunications and services.

It also became the exclusive provider of registered electronic communications services in such critical markets as Dubai, South Africa and Portugal.

In the last year, the company's intellectual property activity soared, and it received almost 100 more new patents in just 12 months. The company now holds 203 such patents worldwide for its certification and notification methods, as well as digital tokenisation in electronic contracting and notification, in more than 60 countries on five continents.

Investors can download the company's Investment Deck at the following link: https://investors.lleida.net/docs/2020-estimated-results.pdf

Further information on the Openum EIDAS service can be obtained here: https://www.lleida.net/en/openum-eidas-qualified-delivery

The full list of patents granted to the company can be retrieved in the following link: https://www.lleida.net/en/patents

Full information on the company's investment proposition is available at http://investors.lleida.net

Investors can contact Lleida.net's team at [email protected].

