LLG National Law Group Strengthens Community Ties Through LLG Homeless Initiatives

New outreach program targets homelessness and housing insecurity, expanding LLG National Law Group philanthropic footprint nationwide.

PHOENIX, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LLG National Law Group has introduced the LLG Homeless Initiative, a community outreach program designed to address homelessness and housing insecurity across the United States. The initiative underscores the firm's commitment to leveraging its advocacy and resources to support vulnerable populations and foster lasting community solutions.

"Homelessness is not just a social issue, it is a legal, economic, and human issue," says John Norkus, managing attorney. "As a law firm committed to advocacy, we believe it is our duty to address both the legal and human realities affecting the communities we serve. Giving back is not a campaign, it is part of who we are."

New outreach program targets homelessness & housing insecurity, expanding the firm's philanthropic footprint nationwide Post this

Organizations and advocates interested in learning more about the LLG Homeless Initiative or exploring partnership opportunities are encouraged to visit https://llgnational.com/homeless-initiative/.

Core Focus of the Homeless Initiative

The LLG Homeless Initiative is a philanthropic and outreach program that reflects the firm's ongoing dedication to community service. It aims to expand partnerships and support the dignity, safety, and well-being of unhoused populations. The program is structured around three key areas:

Outreach & Donations: Direct support through community meal distributions and essential supply drives to local shelters, delivering immediate relief to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Advocacy: Participation in local activism and legal advocacy for vulnerable populations, working toward systemic improvements in housing policy and support infrastructure. This commitment extends to the firm's courtroom work, including funeral home negligence cases in which families are failed by institutions entrusted with their loved ones' care. LLG holds those institutions accountable, guided by the same principles driving this initiative: dignity, accountability, and access to justice.

Partnership Expansion: Collaboration with established community organizations to build sustainable, large-scale solutions to housing insecurity.

Commitment to Community and Giving Back

At LLG National Law Group, the practice of law is guided by a commitment to advocacy, integrity, and results. The firm believes it is its duty to address both the legal and human realities affecting the communities it serves. The LLG Homeless Initiative exemplifies this philosophy, reinforcing the firm's dedication to continuing donations and outreach efforts, expanding community partnerships, and supporting dignity, safety, and opportunity for all. This initiative complements the firm's broader philanthropic engagements, which include support for organizations such as the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House Charities. For more information on all practice areas, visit https://llgnational.com/.

SOURCE LLG National Law Group