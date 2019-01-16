LLM in Environmental Law Offered Online at Lewis & Clark Law School

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis & Clark Law School is offering its Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law LLM via distance-learning, and is now accepting applications for the Fall 2019 Cohort. The online LLM in Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law builds on the law school's internationally recognized post-JD environmental law Master's program, which is designed for attorneys interested in increasing their knowledge, and who want to more effectively practice in today's global legal environment.

This specialized program responds to the growing need and demand for online learning for attorneys. The degree is designed for working lawyers interested in advancing their legal career — with a specialization in environmental law. This program gives attorneys around the world the chance to obtain a degree from one of the highest-ranked environmental law programs in the United States, without the need for relocation.

"At Lewis & Clark Law School, we are committed to offering our top-ranked faculty, curriculum, and educational opportunities on a new platform. With this new online version of our Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law LLM, students will be able to earn a valuable education without disruption to their personal or professional commitments. We are excited to provide this innovative learning opportunity to legal professionals around the world," said Janice Weis, Associate Dean and Director, Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law Program.

The program is designed for lawyers who are in private practice, serve as government employees, elected officials, energy advisors, natural resources law specialists, and others. Previous graduates of the in-person LLM in Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law at Lewis & Clark have described this program as a challenging, exhilarating, and life-changing experience. The online courses will be taught by some of the nation's leading scholars. Learn more about the Lewis & Clark Law School Faculty here.

Lewis & Clark's Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law LLM will include courses on:

Climate Change

Energy Law

Environmental Law

Wildlife Law

Public Lands

The courses will integrate advanced online learning methods, such as self-paced and interactive video lectures and virtual online office hours each week with faculty, with the ability for students to discuss and collaborate online. This flexible design means lawyers can continue working in their career while obtaining new skills and a larger knowledge base. American Bar Association (ABA) acquiescence for this degree is pending.

Lewis & Clark Law School is considered a top law school in the greater Northwest region of the United States, and specifically in the Pacific Northwest. The law school is located several miles south of downtown Portland, adjacent to beautiful Tryon Creek State Park.

For more information about the Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law program, please visit us online, email: envlawllm@lclark.edu or call: 503-867-8058.

