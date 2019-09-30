Lloyd Bell Selected as 2019 Georgia Trailblazer for Legal Industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyd Bell of Bell Law Firm, Georgia's preeminent law firm for victims of medical malpractice, announces his selection as a 2019 Georgia Trailblazer, exclusively featured by Daily Report. The award recognizes agents of change in the legal industry, particularly those making significant marks on the practice, policy and technological advancements within their sector.

Daily Report is the leading legal publication for the state of Georgia, providing comprehensive coverage of Georgia legal affairs, making it an essential resource for the state's legal community.

Some of the notable achievements that were recognized by Daily Report for Bell Law Firm and Mr. Bell include selection as a member of The Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group comprised of 100 of the leading the plaintiff attorneys in the United States, and certification as a medical malpractice specialist by the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys (ABPLA).

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Daily Report as a 'Georgia Trailblazer,'" says Lloyd Bell, founding partner of Bell Law Firm. "This past year, we have added more lawyers and medical specialists to our firm which has allowed us to enjoy significant growth in the practice, while supporting speaking opportunities to share my knowledge and experience with lawyers from around the country. Looking ahead, we feel more equipped than ever to work as a positive influence by helping those victimized by medical malpractice."

To select this year's honorees, Daily Report accepted nominations from the legal community outlining the ways each individual acted as an agent of change. This could include, but was not limited to: new programs, strategies, new roles and practices within their organizations and career achievements.

To learn more about Daily Report's Georgia Trailblazers and view the complete list of honorees, visit www.law.com/dailreportonline.

About Bell Law Firm

Bell Law Firm is Georgia's preeminent firm for victims of medical malpractice. Founded in 1999 by Lloyd Bell, the firm has recovered more than $100 million for patients and families of people injured or killed due to medical negligence. Bell has more than 25 years of experience in federal and state courts, and he has represented clients in more than 80 jury trials and hundreds of successful settlements. Specializing in litigating misdiagnoses, surgical errors and other types of malpractice, Bell Law firm differentiates itself with deep legal expertise, a mastery of technology in the courtroom, and a compelling manner of storytelling. In 2018, Bell Law Firm was recognized as Personal Injury Litigation Team of the Year by Daily Report, the leading source of legal news in Atlanta.

