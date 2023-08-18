Lloyd Farmer Joins 2ndWave LLC as Director of CFO Services

2ndWave LLC

18 Aug, 2023, 15:37 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2ndWave LLC, a leading provider of Federal financial management solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Lloyd Farmer as the company's Director of CFO Services. Mr. Farmer brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the Federal financial space, positioning him to drive the company's growth and strategic initiatives.

With over 38 years of experience in the technology and financial sector, Lloyd Farmer has held various executive leadership roles in the management and operations of both large and small organizations. He is a subject matter expert on Federal procurement and has won approximately $500 million in Federal Contract awards. He has led the acquisition of Federal contracting companies and has a history of driving business transformation and delivering exceptional results. His comprehensive knowledge of Federal procurement, business development, and mergers and acquisitions will contribute significantly to 2ndWave's continued success in the highly competitive Federal marketplace.

"Lloyd Farmer's addition to our leadership team marks an exciting chapter for 2ndWave," said Keith Taylor, CEO of 2ndWave LLC. "His track record of success in Federal procurement, combined with his business development ability, will play a crucial role in elevating our market position and propelling our growth trajectory."

As the Director of Federal CFO Services, Farmer will support the growth of the company's CFO services group, including business development and client delivery. He will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute strategies that align with 2ndWave's mission of delivery certified professionals that provide real results.

"I am thrilled to join 2ndWave LLC and be part of such an innovative and talented team," said Lloyd Farmer. " I have been impressed by the company's commitment to delivering high-quality professionals that drive business transformation for its clients. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with the team to accelerate growth, expand our customer base, and solidify 2ndWave's position as a leader in the industry."

Lloyd Farmer holds a master's degree from the University of Maryland and has a proven track record of leadership and success in Federal contract organizations. His strategic thinking, industry knowledge, and passion for innovation make him a valuable asset to 2ndWave LLC.

2ndWave LLC is a leading provider of financial management services to the Federal government, specializing in program management, enterprise business solutions, and Federal financial management. With a commitment to results, quality, and customer satisfaction, 2ndWave helps Federal agencies transform their financial operations to provide more accurate and accessible federal financial data to key governmental decision makers and the American public. 

For media inquiries, please contact: Keith E. Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, 2ndWavellc, 202-204-3016, [email protected]

SOURCE 2ndWave LLC

