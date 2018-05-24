Lloyd's List Americas Awards Celebrates Maritime Excellence in the Americas

The highlight of the event was the recognition of Dr. James S.C. Chao, founder and Honorary Chairman of Foremost Group and a dedicated philanthropist, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. A moving tribute to her father was delivered by Foremost Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Angela Chao, who shared her father's unwavering commitment to continual improvement in the shipping industry. "My father, while honored by this recognition, felt that it may be too soon, as he has many things he still wants to do!"

The Lloyd's List Awards Dinner brings together maritime professionals from the hemisphere to celebrate industry best practices. In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, companies were recognized for the following categories:

Best Fuel Solution Award- Waterfront Shipping

Waterfront Shipping Cyber Security Innovation Award- Naval Dome

Naval Dome Safety Training Initiative- Shell Shipping and Maritime, Americas

Shell Shipping and Maritime, Americas Cruise Safety Innovation Award- Holland America Group

Holland America Group i-Law Maritime Law Award- Norton Rose Fulbright

Port Infrastructure Development of the Year- APM Terminals

APM Terminals Port Operator of the Year- Port Houston

Lloyd's List Intelligence Data Innovation Award- Maersk Line

Maersk Line Best Technology for Cleaner Emissions- General Electric

General Electric Environment Award (dual award)- Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and also CMA CGM

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and also CMA CGM Deal of the Year- Port Corpus Christi

Ship Operator of the Year- International Seaways

International Seaways Company of the Year- Groupe Desgagnes

"These winners reflect the effort and importance industry places on achieving excellence," stated Helen Kelly, Executive Editor for Lloyd's List. "We are intent on celebrating the best practices, and practitioners, in this industry which is the backbone of global trade. It is important to take the time to recognize the major role that maritime plays in our world and the commitment to high standards."

For more coverage of the event, please go to Lloyds List Americas Awards.

