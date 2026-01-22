LLUMIN CMMS+ for Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP ERP platforms, including SAP Business One and SAP S/4HANA, CMMS+ from LLumin strengthens asset reliability and aligns predictive maintenance with enterprise workflows.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LLumin, a leading provider of computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), today announces that its CMMS+ is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

LLUMIN CMMS+ for Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management

CMMS+ integrates with SAP ERP platforms, including Business One and S/4HANA, enabling customers to connect maintenance purchasing and inventory with real-time asset health tracking. By automating maintenance workflows and optimizing asset performance, CMMS+ helps organizations reduce downtime through preventive and predictive tasks, streamline parts procurement, and improve repair-versus-replace decisions through real-time cost visibility and analytics.

"By integrating LLumin CMMS+ with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business One, we are eliminating the silos that typically exist between maintenance operations and corporate procurement," said Ed Garibian, LLumin CEO and software entrepreneur. "This partnership allows our customers to automate the 'condition-to-resolution' workflow—where an asset's actual health automatically triggers the necessary labor and part requisitions within the SAP ecosystem. Our goal is to provide a seamless environment where predictive insights lead to faster MTTR and a measurable extension of asset life across the enterprise."

Compatible with SAP Business One, SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Management, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, LLumin's CMMS+ empowers organizations to:

Improve asset reliability : Use condition data and automated preventive tasks to reduce unplanned downtime and extend equipment life. Standardizing maintenance workflows helps teams prioritize critical work, prevent failures, and keep production running with fewer costly interruptions.

: Use condition data and automated preventive tasks to reduce unplanned downtime and extend equipment life. Standardizing maintenance workflows helps teams prioritize critical work, prevent failures, and keep production running with fewer costly interruptions. Control maintenance costs : Track labor, parts, and service against each asset and compare planned vs. actual performance. Visibility into lifecycle cost and history helps leaders make faster repair vs. replace decisions and eliminate unnecessary spending across facilities.

: Track labor, parts, and service against each asset and compare planned vs. actual performance. Visibility into lifecycle cost and history helps leaders make faster repair vs. replace decisions and eliminate unnecessary spending across facilities. Sync maintenance procurement: Automatically trigger part requisitions or service POs based on maintenance activity. Real-time synchronization with SAP software reduces manual steps, ensures accurate cost allocation, and shortens the time to get critical parts in stock.

Automatically trigger part requisitions or service POs based on maintenance activity. Real-time synchronization with SAP software reduces manual steps, ensures accurate cost allocation, and shortens the time to get critical parts in stock. Enable mobile-first work execution: Technicians instantly see assigned work, parts, and instructions when signing in from any mobile device. This improves response time on critical equipment, reduces delays from missing information, and standardizes execution for faster completion and higher uptime.

"Our presence on the SAP Store provides technicians with a mobile-first interface directly synced with SAP S/4HANA and Business One," said Caleb Castellaw, LLumin Partner Relations Manager. "We are empowering teams to intercept failures before they occur and providing leadership with the granular cost visibility necessary for strategic decision-making."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers simplified and connected digital customer experiences for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About LLumin

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the CMMS software industry, managing fleet, facilities, and industrial machinery for all industries. Having developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite, the software delivers ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, lowering MTTR metrics, and extending the life of asset lifecycles. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

