LLumin Named a 2026 "Best Place to Work" by the Boston Business Journal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LLumin, a leading provider of IoT and Industry 4.0-first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management software (CMMS+), is being honored by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) as a 2026 Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. The recognition highlights LLumin's success in aligning a high-performance culture with its mission to redefine traditional maintenance through its cloud-native CMMS+ platform.

LLumin joins an exclusive ranking of Commonwealth companies recognized for building outstanding work environments. The 90 companies honored in 2026 were selected based on anonymous employee engagement surveys that evaluated criteria including work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, and management effectiveness.

As a fast-growing technology firm, LLumin has remained steadfast in its commitment to an employee-centric corporate culture built on three core pillars:

Community Service: LLumin believes in giving back by volunteering to help nonprofits and community programs worldwide to make the world a better place.





LLumin believes in giving back by volunteering to help nonprofits and community programs worldwide to make the world a better place. Staff Wellness: From walking challenges to healthy snacks and first aid classes, the company invests heavily in the physical and mental wellbeing of every employee.





From walking challenges to healthy snacks and first aid classes, the company invests heavily in the physical and mental wellbeing of every employee. Having Fun Together: Whether it's a trip to a show, a hockey game, axe throwing, or bowling, LLumin makes space to enjoy the people behind the technology.

"Scaling a high-tech company in the competitive SaaS marketplace requires more than just a great product; it requires a culture where people feel a true sense of belonging," said Ed Garibian, Software Entrepreneur and CEO of LLumin. "As we lead the shift toward AI enabled Industry 5.0 and IIOT for our clients, we are equally focused on the internal culture that makes that innovation possible. Our entire focus is building software that helps our customers be better prepared and more successful in their jobs and careers. This award belongs to every LLumin team member who brings that passion to work every day."

"This year's companies once again have set the bar for employers looking to retain their top talent," said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. "In such a competitive hiring environment, the Best Places to Work continue to outshine their peers and competitors."

Based on the survey results managed by Quantum Workplace, employers were assigned a score out of 100 percent. LLumin's inclusion in this top-rated group underscores its success in fostering a high-trust, high-performance atmosphere during a period of significant global expansion.

Join us at The Best Places to Work celebration, held in-person on June 11th at The Westin Copley Place from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Read about LLumin as one of the featured winners in BBJ's June 12th weekly edition.

About LLumin

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the CMMS software industry, managing fleet, facilities, and industrial machinery across diverse sectors. Having developed CMMS+ as an IoT and Industry 4.0-first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite, the software delivers ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, lowering MTTR metrics, and extending asset lifecycles. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

Media Contact:

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 617-536-8887

SOURCE LLumin, Inc.