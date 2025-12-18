LLVision to Debut Leion Hey2, the World's First Purpose-Built AI-Powered AR Translation Glasses, at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LLVision will debut Leion Hey2, the world's first purpose-built AI-powered AR translation glasses, at CES 2026, with demonstrations at LVCC Central Hall, Booth 15453. The unveiling marks a major milestone in LLVision's expansion into the U.S. consumer market, advancing its vision for real-time, AR-enabled cross-language communication.

Designed from the ground up specifically for live, real-world translation, Leion Hey2 represents a new category of AR glasses focused not on display or entertainment, but on seamless human communication across languages. The product builds on LLVision's more than a decade of experience delivering enterprise-grade AR solutions in demanding professional environments.

Founded in 2014, LLVision has focused on building integrated AR and AI software and hardware solutions for real-world applications. Its technology foundation is supported by full-stack capabilities spanning self-developed optical modules, array light waveguide technology, metasurface lithography, and an AI Agent platform. To date, the company has built a substantial global IP portfolio, including more than 80 invention patents and over 270 AR-related patents worldwide.

Leion Hey2 arrives following strong global momentum. The product's international debut generated over 10,000 pre-orders within two hours, and LLVision has since completed the industry's first 100-person live field trial, including a two-hour presentation delivered entirely through the glasses by CEO Dr. Wu Fei. The demonstration validated the product's stability and performance in extended, high-pressure, real-world scenarios. The first-generation Leion Hey has shipped more than 30,000 units globally, with users averaging 150 minutes of daily use.

Beyond market traction, LLVision's work has received broad international recognition. Its products and innovations have earned more than 180 industry awards, including the iF Design Award. The first-generation Leion Hey was named one of UNESCO's Top 10 Global Innovations, while LLVision's design and technology have been featured in Fortune's Best Designs and Harvard Business Review's The Year in Tech, highlighted alongside ChatGPT as a defining technological insight.

Most recently, in December 2025, a joint research project titled "AR Smart Glasses Empowering the Hearing-Impaired," conducted with Professor Li Ting of Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University (Visiting Professor at Tsinghua SEM), received the AIS Impact Award from the Association for Information Systems (AIS), recognizing the outstanding social impact of LLVision's AR glasses.

At CES 2026, LLVision will present live, hands-on demonstrations of Leion Hey2, offering a first-hand look at how AR and AI are enabling real-time, cross-language communication.

