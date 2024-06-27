LLYC acquires Zeus to grow its data and advanced analytics capabilities

MADRID, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LLYC (BME: LLYC) has acquired Zeus, a strategic consultancy specializing in data capture, analysis, and visualization. This move expands LLYC's data management capabilities and strengthens its comprehensive Marketing services, especially in Growth & Transformation and Deep Learning. Additionally, it allows LLYC to establish a presence in Valencia. Zeus is LLYC's first acquisition in Spain outside of Madrid and Barcelona and the third in 2024, following Lambert by LLYC (USA) and Dattis by LLYC (Colombia).

Since 2016, Zeus has been helping companies understand, manage, and visualize data to drive business development, always focusing on people. Their team of data analysts and consultants, with extensive knowledge across various sectors, focuses on uncovering the opportunities data generates within companies to help them grow and improve based on the right metrics. Zeus boasts experience in automotive, transportation, logistics, hospitality, tourism, retail, and marketing campaigns, with clients like Telefónica, Banco Santander, Balearia, EY, Just Eat-Take Away, and Ford España.

Under the agreement terms, LLYC acquires an initial 80% stake in Zeus, with the price based on EBITDA performance over the next two years. Zeus will join the LLYC group, operating as Zeus by LLYC under Amparo Garcia (Partner and CEO) and Managing Partners Nacho Reig and Lazaro Royo. In the second half of the year, both companies will work on integrating operations and creating synergies to benefit their clients. García, Reig, and Royo will lead the structure alongside Jesus Moradillo, Partner and General Director of Marketing Strategy Solutions Europe, and Gemma Gutierrez, General Director of Marketing Solutions Europe.

"Data visualization is an incredibly powerful communication tool in the 21st century, and it's in high demand by our clients across all our markets," said Adolfo Corujo, Partner and Global CEO of Marketing Solutions at LLYC. "I'm confident that Zeus will greatly enhance our offerings, putting them among the most comprehensive in the sector."

"We believe our data expertise will bring significant value to LLYC and all our clients," remarked Amparo Garcia, CEO of Zeus. "We will offer a comprehensive solution that will impact the market by integrating our data management solutions with LLYC's communication and marketing capabilities."

The acquisition of Zeus is a key element of LLYC's ambitious growth strategy, aiming to double the size of the Marketing and Corporate Affairs company over the next five years. To achieve this goal, LLYC is executing a plan of selective acquisitions in critical areas such as creativity, innovation, and technology, as well as in strategic markets such as Colombia, Mexico, Spain, the United States, and Brazil.

Zeus marks the fourteenth acquisition in LLYC's history.

