LLYC, global communications firm, acquires BAM and doubles its presence in the U.S.

LLYC

30 May, 2023

MADRID and SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LLYC (BME: LLYC), a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs firm, announced that it has acquired BAM, a leading U.S. public relations and marketing agency serving venture-backed and established and technology companies. The acquisition accelerates LLYC's aggressive growth strategy and doubles its size in the U.S.

Alejandro Romero, Global CEO of LLYC, and Rebecca Bamberger, CEO of BAM, at the time of signing
This operation makes LLYC U.S. the firm's third largest operation with a consolidated total revenues of $17 million, only after Spain ($39 million) and Mexico ($18.1 million). It will also create a team of more than 65 professionals, in both the East and West Coast, as well as a portfolio of solutions and services that offer strategy and creativity based on exponential technologies for SMEs and large corporations.

"The acquisition of BAM supports our international growth strategy and allows LLYC to rapidly scale in the U.S. and broaden our service proposition", said Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC. "BAM's entrepreneurial spirit, expertise, and deep relationships with technology startups and the venture capital community set them apart from other agencies in the space. We're thrilled to welcome the BAM team to the LLYC community.".

LLYC currently operates out of 20 locations worldwide and it is ranked among the world's top communications companies by PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC has nearly doubled its size since 2020, and its acquisition of BAM supports the company's strategic growth trajectory. LLYC has improved its operating revenues by 36% in 2022 (EUR 72,7 M).

BAM's headquarters are based in San Diego, California, but operates in 14 states in the U.S., creating a perfect balance of geographic presence in the country, in addition to LLYC's established operations in Miami, Washington D.C. and New York. BAM runs integrated communications programs for venture backed technology companies.

"After two years of meticulous effort and more than 65 meetings with potential partners, we finally found our partner, LLYC. The agency is truly unmatched in our industry and holds the same values as us," said Rebecca Bamberger, CEO of BAM. "Joining LLYC is a natural next step in the evolution of BAM and a hugely exciting opportunity for our team. LLYC's global reach, digital capabilities, and depth of expertise will provide BAM clients, and by extension, the venture capital ecosystem, with more resources."

