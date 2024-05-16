LLYC to Acquire Dattis to Strengthen Leadership Position in Colombia and Latin America

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LLYC (BME: LLYC) a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing firm, announced an agreement to acquire Dattis Comunicaciones, a leading Colombian company in communication services, to become the top player in Colombia and solidify its leadership in Latin America.

LLYC and Dattis management team

LLYC has been operating in Colombia since 2001, and with this recent acquisition, the company has consolidated its revenue in the country to over 12 million euros. LLYC serves over 140 national and international clients and is strategically located in Bogotá and Medellín, with a team of 175 professionals.

"Colombia has always been one of our key markets in Latin America. Adding Dattis' talent, scope, and expertise to our value proposition represents a significant leap in our business vision in the country," said Juan Carlos Gozzer, LLYC's CEO for Latin America.

LLYC is acquiring 78.69% of Dattis at a valuation of six times EBITDA. Andres Ortiz, Senior Partner, will retain the remaining 21.31%. Dario Vargas, the company's founder, and other minority partners will sell their stakes.

"The acquisition strengthens LLYC's influence in Colombia, allowing for the advancement of communication, public affairs, and marketing in line with societal and business needs," said Maria Esteve, LLYC's partner and general manager of Corporate Affairs for Latin America. "This acquisition will enable us to amplify LLYC's impact, further driving our evolution to address the new realities. I'm deeply excited to see this deal come to fruition as it materializes a vision that I've shared with Jose Antonio Llorente for years"

"This milestone fills us with excitement. Over the past 25 years, Dattis has solidified its position as a leading communication company in Colombia," explained Andres Ortiz, Senior Partner of Dattis. "Now, with our integration into LLYC, we're embarking on an exciting new chapter. This marks a tremendous opportunity for our team and boosts our client solutions. It's the realization of a vision that began with Dario Vargas, Dattis' founder, and has been strengthened by our current management team. This acquisition not only benefits our shareholders but also secures a promising future for our organization."

Dattis will operate as Dattis by LLYC in 2024, alongside LLYC Colombia, with Andres Ortiz leading Dattis and Camila Gomez Pardo as President. Starting in 2025, under the LLYC brand, Ortiz, Gomez, and Alejandra Aljure, LLYC Colombia's current general manager, will lead the unified structure.

"Dattis and LLYC share a vision of excellence and added value. Together, we'll explore complementary opportunities to grow our current offering, benefit our clients and nurture our team," said David Gonzalez Natal, LLYC's Managing Director for North Latam.

Dattis Comunicaciones, established 25 years ago, is a leading provider of communication services in Colombia. It has over 100 employees, serves 80 clients, and has offices in Bogotá and Medellín, with plans to expand into Peru and Ecuador.

The company has established itself as a key partner for many businesses, particularly large national organizations, providing innovative brand reputation management and positioning across corporate communication, crisis management, public affairs, PR marketing, influence, creativity, and content areas.

This acquisition aligns with LLYC's Strategic Plan to invest 40 million euros in high-potential markets, solidifying its position as the leader in Colombia and driving accelerated growth in Latin America. LLYC has now concluded its twelfth operation in nine years with this acquisition, including the notable purchase of Lambert in the US for 16.8 million euros, the firm's largest acquisition to date.

LLYC operates in 27 locations worldwide and has been recognized as a top global communication company by PR Week and PRovoke. Since 2020, the firm has doubled in size and recurrent EBITDA, with operational revenues growing by 14% last year, reaching 83.1 million euros.

