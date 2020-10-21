llyn strong fine art jewelry in Upstate Celebrates Upcoming Relocation with Storewide Sale on Luxury Jewelry and Fine Art

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- llyn strong fine art jewelry , a fine jewelry artist specializing in luxurious, custom jewelry pieces, is pleased to announce a storewide sale at their downtown Greenville location at 119 N. Main Street. Everything in the store will be 10-50% off, including jewelry, gemstones, glassware, and artwork.

The sale will run through December 24th. Online prices do not reflect discounts – call 864.233.5900 for discounted price and instructions on how to check out online. Custom work, repairs, and special orders are not covered in this sale. Ring sizing is not included for any ring discounted over 10%. All sales discounted over 10% are final.

"This sale is a reflection of our commitment and gratitude to the Greenville community. It's an honor to help our customers select a piece of fine jewelry to celebrate a special memory or loved one. I hope this sale provides customers with an opportunity to invest in a luxury piece that will be cherished for years to come," says llyn.

llyn strong specializes in high quality pieces such as rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, brooches, and cufflinks. The nationally recognized jeweler works with customers to create custom-made pieces, using stones provided by the customer, or diamonds and gemstones sourced by their in-house Graduate Gemologist. The team also provides custom design, jewelry repairs and appraisals.

llyn strong fine art jewelry will close at 119 N Main on December 24th, 2020 and re-open mid January at 1322 East Washington Street, Suite C1 in Greenville. llyn notes, "We're excited to embrace the new location in a wonderful part of our thriving downtown. I can't wait to further share our work and build relationships within the City of Greenville."

About llyn strong fine art jewelry

llyn strong is one of the country's most sought-after, custom jewelry makers. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, llyn strong fine art jewelry creates luxurious, fine jewelry with a distinctive artistic style. Jewelry collections include expertly crafted pieces with high quality colored gemstones and rich precious metals. Learn more about llyn strong fine art jewelry at llynstrong.com .

119 N. Main Street

Greenville, SC 29601

Phone: (864) 233-5900

llynstrong.com

Media Contact:

llyn strong

Owner

[email protected]

(864) 233-5900

SOURCE llyn strong custom jewelry

Related Links

https://llynstrong.com/

