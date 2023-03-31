LM Funding America, Inc. Provides Year-End Business Update; Reports Successful Repositioning into Bitcoin Mining Strategy

Full-Year 2022 Revenue Increased by 93% and Mined 51 Bitcoins in the Fourth Quarter 2022

Approximately 2,800 Mining Machines Fully Operational Providing the Company with 280 PH/s of Mining Capacity at 2022 Year-End

Reports Working Capital of $8.3 Million and LMFA Stockholders' Equity of $49.2 Million ($3.76 per share) as of December 31, 2022

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. 

Operational Highlights

  • Approximately 2,800 Bitcoin mining machines in operation as of December 31, 2022.
  • Placed approximately 700 machines in operation in the first quarter 2023.
  • Anticipate an additional approximately 2,300 machines installed by June 30, 2023, to bring total installed capacity to approximately 600 PH/s.

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, "In 2021, we made the strategic decision to transform LM Funding into a Bitcoin mining company, and subsequently took measures to reposition the Company. Late in 2021, we placed an order for approximately 5,000 Bitcoin mining machines. As we progressed through 2022, we experienced a period of transition, locating and electrifying some of our mining machines, and initiating our Bitcoin mining operations. We also opportunistically capitalized on lower hardware pricing to order an additional 665 machines in the second half of 2022, bringing the total number of assets on hand to approximately 5,660 Bitcoin mining machines at year-end 2022. The Company subsequently purchased additional XP mining machines in early January 2023.  When all 5,850 machines are fully operational, the Company anticipates total mining capacity of approximately 600 PH/s. We believe the decision to transform the Company into a Bitcoin mining company was the right one and that the results we demonstrated in the fourth quarter will accelerate as we continue to acquire, locate, electrify, and commence mining of Bitcoin on additional machines."

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding commented, "In addition to our revenue growth, our balance sheet remains solid. As of December 31, 2022, we had $4.2 million in cash, approximately 55 Bitcoins valued at $0.8 million, working capital of $8.3 million, and LMFA stockholders' equity of $49.2 million, or $3.76 per share.  As a result, we believe we are well capitalized to execute on our growth strategy, which we believe will drive significant value for our shareholders in the years to come."

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $1.7 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 93% from $0.9 million for the full-year 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Bitcoin mining revenue of $0.9 million that was predominately generated in the fourth quarter of 2022 in connection with the commencement of our Bitcoin mining operations in late 2022.
  • Cash of approximately $4.2 million, digital assets of $0.9 million, and working capital of $8.3 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Total LMFA stockholders' equity of $49.2 million and net equity per share of $3.76 as of December 31, 2022. (Calculated as LMFA stockholders' equity divided by 13,091,883 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022)

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry.  The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

(tables follow)

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

Assets





Cash

$

4,238,006

$

32,559,185

Digital Assets



888,026


-

Finance receivables

26,802


28,193

Marketable securities



4,290


2,132,051

Short-term investments - convertible debt securities

-


539,351

Short-term investments - debt securities



-


2,027,178

Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation



3,807,749


-

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,233,322


1,224,674

Income tax receivable

293,466


-

Current assets

10,491,661


38,510,632







Fixed assets, net

27,192,317


17,914

Deposits on mining equipment

525,219


15,986,700

Hosting services deposit



2,200,452


788,400

Real estate assets owned

80,057


80,057

Long-term investments - debt security

2,402,542


-

Less: Allowance for losses on debt security

(1,052,542)


-

Long-term investments - debt security, net

1,350,000


-

Long-term investments - equity securities



464,778


1,973,413

Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation

10,608,750


-

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



-


4,676,130

Operating lease - right of use assets



265,658


59,969

Other assets

10,726


10,726

Long-term assets

42,697,957


23,593,309

Total assets

$

53,189,618

$

62,103,941







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,570,906


463,646

Note payable - short-term



475,775


114,688

Due to related parties

75,488


121,220

Current portion of lease liability



90,823


68,002

Income tax payable



-


326,178

Total current liabilities

2,212,992


1,093,734







Lease liability - long-term



179,397


-

Long-term liabilities

179,397


-

Total liabilities

2,392,389


1,093,734







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

-


-

Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,091,883 and 13,017,943

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

13,092


13,018

Additional paid-in capital

92,195,341


74,525,106

Accumulated deficit

(43,017,207)


(13,777,006)

Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity

49,191,226


60,761,118

   Non-controlling interest

1,606,003


249,089

Total stockholders' equity

50,797,229


61,010,207

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

53,189,618

$

62,103,941
 

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)


Years ended December 31,


2022

2021

Revenues





Interest on delinquent association fees

$

359,012

$

471,923

Administrative and late fees

70,686


69,369

Recoveries in excess of cost - special product

100,470


95,904

Underwriting fees and other revenues

96,605


120,176

Rental revenue

161,618


141,569

Digital mining revenues

945,560


-

Total revenues

1,733,951


898,941

Operating costs and expenses





Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)

1,033,226


-

Staff costs & payroll

19,422,723


6,257,375

Professional fees

3,158,446


2,271,808

Settlement costs with associations

160


2,000

Selling, general and administrative

635,268


417,963

Provision for credit losses

(10,177)


(10,000)

Recovery of cost from related party receivable

-


(200,000)

Real estate management and disposal

110,465


132,283

Depreciation and amortization

478,020


11,087

Collection costs

(12,213)


4,459

Impairment loss on mined digital assets

79,794


-

Other operating costs

1,514,224


444,345

Total operating costs and expenses

26,409,936


9,331,320

Loss from operations

(24,675,985)


(8,432,379)

Realized gain (loss) on securities

(349,920)


13,817,863

Realized gain on convertible debt securities

287,778


-

Unrealized loss on convertible debt security

-


(407,992)

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

(56,830)


(1,387,590)

Impairment loss on purchased digital assets

(467,406)


(23,720)

Impairment loss on prepaid mining machine deposits

(3,150,000)


-

Impairment loss on prepaid hosting deposits

(1,790,712)


-

Credit loss on debt securities

(1,052,542)


-

Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities

4,423,985


886,543

Realized gain on sale of digital assets

20,254


502,657

Loss on disposal of assets

(38,054)


-

Digital assets other income

5,658


3,775

Dividend income

3,875


2,113

Interest income

399,094


211,427

Interest expense

(4,416)


(653)

Gain on forgiveness of note payable

-


157,250

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

(26,445,221)

$

5,329,294

Income tax expense

(1,438,066)


(326,178)

Net income (loss)

$

(27,883,287)

$

5,003,116

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,356,914)


(243,898)

Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.

$

(29,240,201)

$

4,759,218







Basic income (loss) per common share

$

(2.23)

$

0.70







Diluted income (loss) per common share

$

(2.23)

$

0.60

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding





Basic

13,084,185


6,828,704

Diluted

13,084,185


7,927,255
 

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(unaudited)


Years ended December 31,


2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income (loss)

$

(27,883,287)

$

5,003,116

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization

478,020


1,383

Noncash lease expense

95,098


100,698

Stock compensation

1,098,331


219,667

Stock option expense

16,571,978


2,323,118

Stock compensation - employees

-


292,500

Accrued investment income

(392,412)


(74,520)

Accrued recovery of legal fees

(55,364)


-

Debt forgiveness

-


(157,250)

Gain on deconsolidation of  affiliate

-


(43,623)

Impairment loss on digital assets

547,200


23,720

Impairment loss on mining machine deposits

3,150,000


-

Impairment loss on hosting deposits

1,790,712


-

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

38,054


-

Unrealized loss on convertible debt security

-


407,992

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

56,830


1,387,590

Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities

(4,423,985)


(886,543)

Allowance for loss on debt security

1,052,542


-

Realized loss (gain) on securities

349,920


(13,817,863)

Realized gain on sale of digital assets

(20,254)


(502,657)

Realized gain on convertible note securities

(287,778)


-

Proceeds from securities

2,565,893


30,400,433

Investment in convertible note receivable converted into marketable security

-


(16,582,571)

Investment in convertible note receivable

-


(5,000,000)

Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities

844,882


4,231,758

Investments in marketable security

(844,882)


(3,651,400)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Prepaid expenses and other assets

651,471


(845,853)

Advances (repayments) to related party

(45,732)


89,235

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

393,261


349,644

Deposits for hosting fees

(3,202,764)


(788,400)

Mining of digital assets

(945,560)


-

Lease liability payments

(98,569)


(103,646)

Deferred taxes and taxes payable

(326,178)


326,178

Income taxes receivable

(293,466)


-

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(9,136,039)


2,702,706

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Net collections of finance receivables - original product

13,993


102,024

Net collections of finance receivables - special product

(12,602)


38,557

Capital expenditures

(15,382)


(14,411)

Investment in note receivable

-


(2,000,000)

Investment in note receivable - Seastar Medical Holding Corporation

(3,753,090)


-

Investment in digital assets

(988,343)


(1,419,958)

Proceeds from sale of digital assets

518,931


1,898,895

Loan to purchase securities

-


1,784,250

Repayment of loan to purchase securities

-


(1,784,250)

Deposits for mining equipment

(14,649,614)


(15,986,700)

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

-


(5,738,000)

Payments for real estate assets owned

-


(60,006)

Net cash used in investing activities

(18,886,107)


(23,179,599)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Loan principal and insurance financing repayments

(299,033)


(220,363)

Exercise of warrants

-


10,247,124

Proceeds from stock subscription

-


31,456,374

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(299,033)


41,483,135

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

(28,321,179)


21,006,242

CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR

32,559,185


11,552,943

CASH - END OF YEAR

$

4,238,006

$

32,559,185







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Insurance financing

$

660,120

$

210,260

ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized

300,787


-

Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net

26,961,095


-

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION





Cash paid for interest

$

-

$

1,892

Cash paid for taxes

2,057,710


-

