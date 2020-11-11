LM&A Consulting Receives National Women's Business Enterprise Certification from WBENC

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LM&A Consulting, a cross-cultural, boutique consulting firm specializing in business strategy, nonprofit consulting, executive coaching, marketing and communications, is proud to announce that it has received national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center – Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

LM & Associates

"WBENC's national certification is one of the most prestigious certifications of its kind for women-owned businesses and we are honored to be recognized amongst other amazing female entrepreneurs throughout the country," said LM&A Consulting's President and CEO, Lucy Morillo, Esq.

Implemented by the Women's Business Development Center – Florida, the meticulous process of certification includes an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women. LM&A Consulting is the brainchild of two female industry leaders who wanted to bring together the most qualified group of business and non-for-profit strategists, marketing, and communications professionals under one roof, 80% of which are women.

"Since our inception in 2017, we have made it our mission to empower women within our own agency and through our work in the nonprofit and small business sector. We are thrilled to receive this certification and to become part of such a prestigious entity," said Lisbet Fernandez-Vina, co-owner and Vice President of LM&A Consulting.

WBENC Certification gives women owned businesses the ability to compete for real-time business opportunities provided by WBENC Corporate Members and government agencies. It also opens opportunities to work with other firms value diverse representation, innovation and economic growth.



About LM&A Consulting

LM&A Consulting is a cross-cultural, integrative consulting firm specializing in boutique consulting firm specializing in business strategy, nonprofit consulting, executive coaching, marketing and communications. LM&A believes in improving the quality of life in our communities and is committed to helping dissipate social and environmental issues by utilizing a mindful approach, supported by the power of business. Drawing on over 43 years of combined experience, LM&A is passionate about creating solutions that offer real impact.

For more information visit: https://lmaconsultants.com

Contact:

Erika Mayor

3056327323

[email protected]

SOURCE LM & Associates