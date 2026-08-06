LMB SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Limbach Holdings

On May 6, 2026, Limbach Holdings reaffirmed full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $90-$94 million. On August 4, 2026, that range was cut to $78-$84 million and the stock fell.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months after management reaffirmed full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $90 million to $94 million, Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) cut that range to $78 million to $84 million on August 4, 2026, and shares dropped. If you lost money on LMB, you are encouraged to submit your information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The timeline is specific. In a Form 8-K exhibit dated May 5, 2026, the Company stated: "The Company is reaffirming its previous guidance for FY 2026 as summarized in the table below: Revenue $730 million - $760 million; Adjusted EBITDA $90 million - $94 million." On the May 6, 2026 earnings call, President and CEO Michael McCann told investors: "For the second quarter of 2026, we expect sequential improvement in revenue adjusted EBITDA and are comfortable where the consensus expectations currently stand."

On August 4, 2026, after the close, Limbach reported second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million and adjusted EPS of $0.64, against consensus of roughly $0.93 to $0.94. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced by $10 million at the midpoint -- a cut of approximately 11% from the range reaffirmed in May. The Company cited project timing and price sensitivity. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations.

Shareholders who purchased LMB and suffered losses may request a free case evaluation now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LMB Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Limbach Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook, which was reaffirmed at $90-$94 million on May 5-6, 2026 and reduced to $78-$84 million on August 4, 2026.

Q: When did Limbach Holdings allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation concerns forward-looking statements made before the August 4, 2026 guidance reduction that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the LMB investigation?A: Investors who purchased LMB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do LMB investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my LMB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought LMB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com