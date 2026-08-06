SueWallSt Reminds Microvast Holdings Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 21, 2026 - MVST

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Executive Turnover and Short-Seller Fabrication Claims at Microvast. The securities action asserts that investors were exposed to undisclosed governance and credibility risks while MVST shares later fell 34.2%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

MVST shares fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 on March 17, 2026. The Court has set September 21, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Executive Turnover Battery Securities Allegations

The lawsuit asserts that Microvast investors were not given a complete picture of risks tied to finance leadership instability and questions about the Company's business representations. Before and during the Class Period, Microvast allegedly experienced unusual turnover in its finance function, including four different finance chiefs across a three-year span.

As alleged, one finance leader departed only about three months after joining, and the Company allegedly provided limited public explanation for multiple departures. The action claims this instability was material because investors were being asked to rely on Microvast's financial outlook, margin targets, customer demand commentary, and manufacturing expansion timeline.

Battery Sector Governance Signals in Finance Leadership

The securities action alleges that repeated finance leadership changes raised questions about internal controls and forecasting discipline.

that repeated finance leadership changes raised questions about internal controls and forecasting discipline. Investors allegedly relied on management's representations about customer demand, operational progress, and profitability targets.

relied on management's representations about customer demand, operational progress, and profitability targets. The complaint contends that unexplained executive departures occurred while Microvast continued to promote growth and margin expectations.

A short-seller report later accused the Company of overstating business capabilities, employee counts, and facility activity.

The action claims these issues were relevant to investor assessments of credibility, execution risk, and valuation.

Short-Seller Fabrication Claims and Investor Credibility Concerns

On June 25, 2025, Grizzly Research issued a report alleging that Microvast was fabricating significant parts of its business and capabilities. The report challenged the Company's descriptions of activity at its Huzhou facility and questioned the economic value of certain commercial partnerships, including a projected opportunity involving Gaussin.

The lawsuit asserts that these allegations were among the first signals that prior public statements may have omitted material risks. As alleged, investors later faced additional disclosures concerning customer rollout delays, inventory impairment, and missed financial expectations.

Why Disclosure Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, especially where a company is asking the market to rely on ambitious growth expectations while facing alleged governance and credibility concerns. The allegations here focus on whether shareholders received enough information to evaluate Microvast's finance leadership turnover and challenged business claims. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The action claims Microvast and certain officers made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws. No class has been certified, and investors are not required to serve as lead plaintiff to remain absent class members.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the MVST Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the MVST lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microvast Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to achieve high gross margin targets, complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025, and manage inventory and customer rollout risks during the Class Period. When the Company reported a Q4 2025 revenue miss, a gross margin decline to 1.0%, and a $32.5 million inventory impairment tied to specialized ESS components, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Microvast allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from April 1, 2025 to March 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What court was the MVST class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my MVST shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if my MVST losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com