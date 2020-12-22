LMBPN® Hires Robin Cutler to Lead Publishing Division

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in digital book content, today announced that Robin Cutler has joined the company as President of Worldwide Publishing. With over two decades of self-publishing experience, Cutler is recognized as one of the industry's most innovative and knowledgeable thought leaders.

As President of Worldwide Publishing, Cutler will oversee operations and business development for the division. She will work closely with Michael Anderle, who will remain as Chief Executive Officer and also take on the newly created role of Chief Creative Officer. Together, she and Anderle will optimize Cutler's extensive industry network and expertise to develop comprehensive short- and long-term strategies to expand LMBPN's presence in the publishing community and related sectors.

"I met Robin at the 20Booksto50K® conference held here in Las Vegas in 2019. During that week, I was impressed with the strength of her character, her knowledge, and how approachable she and her team were. Since then, we have had several opportunities to work together as industry partners, and throughout our interactions, I have had the utmost admiration and respect for Robin's innovative strategies and management style. She is a proven leader, and her shared values, passion, and enthusiasm make her a natural fit for LMBPN. We are thrilled to have her join the team," said Anderle.

"I was just two days into my retirement from Ingram when Michael offered me this fantastic opportunity that was, frankly, too good to pass up," said Cutler. "Coupling my entrepreneurial style with LMBPN's impressive growth and publishing innovation seems like a perfect match. It will be a thrill for me to work with Michael and the talented team he's assembled at LMBPN."

Cutler previously worked for Ingram Content Group* for over nine years, where she led the development and launch of IngramSpark*, one of the most popular self-publishing platforms in the world. Additional career highlights include Vendor Manager at Amazon*, CEO/Founder of Summerhouse Press*, and Assistant Director of the University of South Carolina Press*. Cutler also served as a recent board member of the Independent Book Publishing Association*.

LMBPN® Publishing—Founded in November 2015, the company's mission is to publish stories people want to read and provide opportunities for and support to their authors and the overall indie community. LMBPN strives to establish its brand in multiple markets, achieve financial success, and be socially responsible. The company's loyal global fan base consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon's* top ranks, and its digital catalog includes over seven hundred titles, many of which are among the thousand bestselling books on Amazon.com. Over two hundred titles are available on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio, and more than four hundred titles have been licensed for audio through partners including Blackstone Publishing*, Dreamscape Media*, Graphic Audio*, Recorded Books*, Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio*.

