LMBPN®, LLC Announces the Establishment of a Publishing Presence in the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN®, LLC, a global leader in digital book publishing, announces that it has established a separate company in the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ) located in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE. The new company will be called LMBPN® International FZC, and it will focus on publishing original and existing content in languages other than English. The establishment of this company marks a major expansion for LMBPN as the corporation continues on its path to reach readers around the world in their native languages.

"As an author, presenting at the recent Sharjah International Book Fair allowed me the opportunity to experience firsthand the extensive emphasis Sharjah and the rest of the Emirates place on promoting authors and stories from around the world. As a publisher, I was extremely impressed by the SPCFZ leadership's development of forward-thinking strategies and the effective execution of those strategies, making the SPCFZ the best option as a gateway into the Arab and African publishing business and eventually, the world," said Michael Anderle, CEO of LMBPN Publishing. "In recent years, some of the largest publishing companies have established a presence in Sharjah. I believe it makes sense that as a leader in the indie community, our company needs to have a presence in Sharjah as well."

"Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone is the first of its kind in the world," said Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman, Sharjah Book Authority. "Our aim is to provide significant opportunities in every aspect of the publishing business to publishers who wish to expand their global access and outreach into some of the fastest-growing regional markets in the world. We are glad Michael has seized this opportunity and recognizes the value of establishing a corporate presence in the SPCFZ."

LMBPN® Publishing—Founded in November 2015, the company's mission is to publish stories people want to read and provide opportunities for and support to their authors and the overall indie community. LMBPN strives to establish its brand in multiple markets, achieve financial success, and be socially responsible. The company's loyal global fan base consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com, Inc.'s top ranks, and its digital catalog includes over a thousand titles, many of which are among the thousand bestselling books on Amazon.com. Over two hundred titles are available on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio, and more than four hundred titles have been licensed for audio through partners including Blackstone Publishing*, Dreamscape Media*, Graphic Audio*, Recorded Books*, Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio*. For more information about the company, visit http://LMBPN.com or contact [email protected]

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone— The first of its kind in the world, SPCFZ lets companies in the publishing industry enjoy a 100% ownership corporate structure. Companies operating in SPCFZ benefit from a purpose-built community and an ideal location for global reach. SPCFZ covers 60,000 M2 and is equipped with everything you need to run a successful publishing business. This includes state-of-the-art offices, storages, advanced IT infrastructure, and extensive overall business and operations support. For more information about SPC, visit www.spcfz.com

