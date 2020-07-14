LMBPN® Publishing Announces a Multi-Division Audio Licensing Agreement with RBmedia

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN Publishing, a global leader in indie digital book publishing, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive multi-division agreement with leading independent audiobook publisher RBmedia to produce a new, nine-book series, The Great Insurrection, co-authored by best-selling authors David Beers and Michael Anderle. The original series will be simultaneously published by two of RBmedia's brands: its flagship Recorded Books audiobook publishing imprint and GraphicAudio, a leader in immersive, dramatized audio.

This effort will make The Great Insurrection stories available to readers and audio fans through multiple formats on the publication day of each new book. Consumers will have their choice of ebook, print, single narrator audiobooks, and full-cast audio recordings for each story in this highly anticipated science fiction series.

Michael Anderle, President/Chief Executive Officer at LMBPN, said, "This is an exciting time for our company as we extend our working relationship with various publishing brands of RBmedia. By combining LMBPN's proven ability to deliver great stories, Recorded Books' successful track record in single-voice audio and Graphic Audio's "A Movie in Your Mind®" proprietary process of dramatized adaptations, our new series The Great Insurrection will continue to deliver on our promise to provide readers with stories they want to read and listen to over and over again."

"Sci-fi/fantasy continues to be an area of high demand and great editorial innovation. LMBPN is an entrepreneurial originator of this kind of content. We are pleased to enter into this partnership," says Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. "As the world's largest independent publisher of audiobooks and a leader in the sci-fi/fantasy audio market, RBmedia is eager to bring these new titles to these discerning fans in audiobook format."

Under the agreement, GraphicAudio will produce dramatized audio content for The Great Insurrection series, featuring a full cast of actors, sound effects, and cinematic music. "GraphicAudio's unique ability to deliver high-quality, fully immersive audio experiences and original scripted works is unparalleled," said Anji Cornette, Vice President at GraphicAudio. "This unique partnership will enable us to bring this innovative audio storytelling approach to scores of sci-fi fans around the world."

The first title published under the agreement will be available in early 2021 on Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and many other sites that provide digital audio.

About LMBPN® Publishing

Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base that consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN's digital catalog presently includes over seven hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over two hundred titles on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio and approximately another two hundred titles licensed for audio through partners such as Dreamscape Media*, Tantor

Media *, Podium Audio * and now excited to include RBmedia. Combined, the current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 4,000,000 books, and over a billion pages have been read on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited*.

Visit http://LMBPN.com or contact [email protected]

*Brands are the property of their respective owners.

About RBmedia

RBmedia is a global leader in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology that reaches millions of consumers—at home, in the car, and wherever they take their mobile devices. RBmedia produces exclusive titles and delivers the finest digital content through its platforms, including Audiobooks.com. Headquartered in Landover, Maryland, the company is the largest producer of audiobooks in the world with a catalog of more than 45,000 exclusive titles through its content brands: Recorded Books, Tantor Media, HighBridge, Kalorama Audio, ChristianAudio, Gildan Media, GraphicAudio, W. F. Howes in the United Kingdom, and Wavesound in Australia. RBmedia is owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Find out more at www.rbmediaglobal.com.

