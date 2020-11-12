LMBPN® Publishing Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in digital book publishing, celebrates its fifth year in the publishing industry—a major milestone.

Founded in November 2015 by Michael Anderle, LMPBN has transformed itself from a single indie author publishing start-up to a fan favorite with more than fifty prominent authors, a hundred different series, two million books sold, and a billion and a half pages read through the Amazon* Kindle Unlimited program.

Reflecting on this milestone in the midst of a very challenging year, Michael Anderle, CEO and Founder, said, "In 2015, I set out to write the types of books I wanted to read, hoping I would find people who, like me, wanted to be entertained and were looking for an escape into worlds made up of characters who always look out for others and fight for those who can't fight for themselves. Since then, I have been fortunate enough to meet great authors who are like-minded, and together with the internal team at LMPBN, we have set out to build a company with a defined purpose.

We thank our readers for continuing to support our efforts, particularly during these challenging times, and look forward to happier times when we can all relax and once again get lost in great stories."

#1 international bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson (Star Wars*, Dune*, Saga of Seven Suns*) commented on the company's achievement. "Michael Anderle is innovative, prolific, and an enormously successful pioneer in the rapidly changing publishing industry. He has found a significant and under-served audience of readers who simply can't get enough of his work. I congratulate him and LMPBN for achieving this milestone."

The publishing industry took notice of the achievement, including Cevin Bryerman, Executive Vice President/Publisher of Publishers Weekly, who said, "LMBPN's growth trajectory over the past five years has been impressive and is indicative of the dedication the company has towards innovation through processes and storytelling. Congratulations to the company and its authors for reaching this milestone and for the many years to come."

About LMBPN® Publishing

LMBPN is an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company's mission is to create stories people want to read, provide opportunities for and support to their authors, internal teams, and the overall indie community, and to be a financially healthy and profitable company while looking for ways to give back whenever or however possible. The company has gained a loyal global fan base that consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN's digital catalog includes over seven hundred titles, many in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com, and over two hundred titles on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio, plus over two hundred titles licensed for audio through partners, including Blackstone Publishing, Dreamscape Media*, Graphic Audio*, Recorded Books*, Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio*. Visit http://LMBPN.com or contact [email protected]

