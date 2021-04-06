LMBPN® Publishing Expands Language Presence in Dutch, French, Italian and Portuguese Languages

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in digital book publishing, announces the translation and distribution of its top series, including The Kurtherian® Gambit and Liv Beaufont™ into Dutch, French, Italian, and Portuguese, thereby greatly expanding their market presence worldwide. The company's launch plans include releasing top-ranking series in e-book form in each of these languages while also partnering with regional distributors such as mybestseller.com* in the Netherlands and Books on Demand* in Germany to deliver printed books in the local markets.

LMBPN Publishing LMBPN Publishing

"We have established a strong presence in the indie science-fiction/fantasy genres in English, and as we announced in December of last year, our German-language sales continue to grow exponentially, so it makes sense to make our content more widely available to our fans who consistently ask for our books in their native languages," said Robin Cutler, President, Worldwide Publishing. "Additionally, by localizing the printing of physical books with distribution partners in their respective countries, we believe we will be better able to quickly deliver quality print books to our readers."

E-books translated into Dutch are currently being released through Kobo* Writing Life and Publish Drive*. Physical books may be found at lmbpnboeken.nl. For German, Italian, French, and Portuguese LMBPN will continue to distribute e-books exclusively through Amazon.com* and print distribution in German will be conducted through Books on Demand.

COMPANY CONTACT INFORMATION

LMBPN® Publishing—Founded in November 2015, the company's mission is to publish stories people want to read and provide opportunities for and support to their authors and the overall indie community. LMBPN strives to establish its brand in multiple markets, achieve financial success, and be socially responsible. The company's loyal global fan base consistently propels LMBPN's books to Amazon.com, Inc.'s top ranks, and its digital catalog includes over nine hundred titles, many of which are among the thousand bestselling books on Amazon.com. Over two hundred titles are available on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio, and more than four hundred titles have been licensed for audio through partners including Blackstone Publishing*, Dreamscape Media*, Graphic Audio*, Recorded Books*, Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio*. For more information about the company, visit http://LMBPN.com or contact [email protected]

Books On Demand – With BoD, you publish and sell your books and e-books in bookstores. Your print templates and e-book files are kept in all major catalogs and produced within a short time as soon as an order arrives. For more information about the company, visit https://www.book-on-demand.de or contact [email protected]

Mybestseller.com - We are an independent Dutch company based in Rotterdam and founded in 2010, offering printing and publishing services in Europe. With over 30 publishing brands in 8 European countries and servicing over 150,000 authors, Mybestseller is one of the market leaders in self-publishing. The Netherlands is one of our largest markets in Europe, and we sell books through over 1,000 retail stores and through wholesale and e-commerce. For more information about the company, visit https://www.mybestseller.com/ or [email protected].

* Brands are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Judith Anderle

Chief Commercial Officer

LMBPN® Publishing

www.lmbpn.com

+1-626-827-4549

[email protected]

SOURCE LMBPN Publishing

Related Links

https://lmbpn.com

