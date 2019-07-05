LMBPN® Publishing Reaches Momentous Milestone

LAS VEGAS, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in independent digital book publishing has achieved the momentous milestone of over One Billion pages read on Kindle Unlimited*. LMBPN® publishes content mainly in English, but has recently expanded with translations into German, and Spanish. The growing markets outside of the US show an increasing fan appreciation for LMBPN® stories.

LMBPN Publishing LMBPN Publishing

Michael Anderle, Chief Executive Officer/President of LMBPN®, said, "Our team is grateful, humbled and overjoyed at the fact that we have reached this great milestone in just over three years of independently publishing science fiction, post-apocalyptic, fantasy, and young adult (YA) content.

"Although most of our global readership is in English, a significant amount of German readers of our Kurtherian Gambit® series have helped us reach over five million page reads through the German Kindle Unlimited* program since we began distributing our books directly in German.

"At the core of what we do - as a team of indie authors and support staff – is a desire to create and deliver stories our readers want to re-read and Universes within which they want to lose themselves. We believe in telling stories, publishing and entertaining in the unique LMBPN® way, with our readers in mind. This Disruptive Imagination® fuels our drive and continues to lead our team to deliver content which provides quality entertainment to readers around the world."

About LMBPN® Publishing

Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in several digital genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base who consistently propel LMBPN's books into Amazon.com*, Inc. top ranks and have made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN®'s digital catalog presently includes over five hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com* and over a hundred and eighty titles on Audible.com* .

Visit http://LMBPN.com for more company and contact information.

*Brands are property of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Judith Anderle

+1-626-827-4549

217528@email4pr.com

SOURCE LMBPN Publishing

Related Links

http://LMBPN.com

