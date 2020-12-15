LMBPN® Publishing Sales Continue to Grow in the German Market

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in digital book publishing, has successfully entered the German market by publishing popular titles in the German language through Amazon.com and Kindle Unlimited. The books have been written by best-selling sci-fi and urban fantasy authors like Michael Anderle, Kevin McLaughlin, and Sarah Noffke, as well as major LitRPG authors including C.M. Carney, Dakota Krout, and Eric Ugland.

By emulating the innovative US business model established by the company's founder, Michael Anderle, and using marketing strategies specific to the German market, LMBPN has established itself as a key player in the German sci-fi, urban fantasy, and LitRPG genres.

LMBPN recognized the opportunity for growth in the German reading market in 2017 when founder and CEO Michael Anderle attended his first Frankfurt Book Fair. While in Frankfurt, Jens Schulze, a fan of Anderle's Kurtherian® Gambit universe, approached the author for the opportunity to translate his books into German. As the publisher of HotelPress, an established multi-language guest newspaper for hotels and cruise lines, Schulze's company 4media Verlag GmbH was well-positioned to expand into translating books. Anderle had been looking for opportunities to enter non-English markets and immediately engaged Schulze's company to translate books on behalf of LMBPN.

This fortuitous meeting led to the creation of LMBPN International, the imprint under which non-English books are published, https://lmbpn.com/de/, the website for LMBPN's German translated books, and over seventy-one million pages read in KDP*, equaling over 180,000 books read in the German language.

"The success of our foreign language translations into German is setting the pace for the rest of our efforts to expand into languages other than English," said Anderle. "We plan to continue our explosive growth in the years to come, with our results in German fueling the emphasis in other major world languages."

Jens Schulze, CEO at 4media Verlag, commented, "My team and I were thrilled when LMBPN chose our company as their exclusive partner to translate such great stories written by outstanding authors. These stories keep our German readers continually asking for more, so it is truly a pleasure to provide LMBPN and their contracted authors with translation, editing, typesetting, and localized community support. The demand for fast high-quality translations has set both companies up for continued growth in the German market for years to come."

