LMBPN® Publishing Signs M.L. Bullock, Best-Selling Author of the Popular Seven Sisters Series, to an Exclusive Multi-Year Publishing Agreement

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in independent digital book publishing, has today announced the signing of best-selling author M.L. Bullock to an exclusive multi-year publishing agreement. This collaboration will allow LMBPN® to expand into a new genre, Southern Gothic, while at the same time introducing M.L. Bullock to a large group of new readers. Until recently, M.L. Bullock has successfully published her books on her own. By signing with LMBPN®, she will be able to expand her fan base by working with a group of like-minded independent individuals whose aim is to publish stories their fans want to read again and again.

M.L. Bullock

Michael Anderle, Chief Executive Officer and President of LMBPN®, said, "LMBPN® Publishing is very excited to work with Monica (M.L. Bullock) on new stories in the Southern Gothic and Mystery genres. Moving forward together, we will use the marketing, social and editorial capabilities LMBPN® provides to rebrand, refresh, and re-edit her extensive backlist over the next year so that Monica can focus on what her fans want most: more stories! With a loyal and substantial fan base, I'm excited to welcome the fans of Southern Gothic into the LMBPN® family."

M.L. Bullock said, "Joining the LMBPN® family is honestly the single most exciting event in my writing career. I'll be working closely with LMBPN® over the next year to bring my fans updated versions of my current works, and plenty of fresh new stories. Given its dedicated in-house team of professionals, I am confident that my fans will love the changes, and will fall in love with LMBPN® just as I have. I look forward to the future and all the possibilities that this partnership brings us."

About LMBPN® Publishing

Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base who consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com*, Inc. top ranks and have made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN®'s digital catalog presently includes over five hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over a hundred and eighty titles on Audible.com* . Combined, the current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 4,000,000 books.

Visit http://LMBPN.com or contact Judith Anderle at 219656@email4pr.com.

About M.L. Bullock

Author of the best-selling Seven Sisters series, M.L. Bullock has been storytelling since she was a child. In fact, she was a quite an excellent liar and decided early on that she'd rather live in her own head than the real world. Born in Antigua, British West Indies, she has had a lifelong love affair with haunted houses, lonesome beaches, and forgotten places. She currently lives on the Gulf Coast, and regularly haunts her favorite hangout, Dauphin Island. A visit to Historic Oakleigh House in Mobile, Alabama inspired her successful Seven Sisters supernatural suspense series.

