LMC Announces 2024 Executive Board

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium (LMC), a strategic alliance of local media companies, today announced that it has re-elected Tom Sly, The E.W. Scripps Co.; re-appointed Rafael Cores, Impremedia; and newly elected Nick Ames, McClatchy, and Carolynn Buser, OnMilwaukee, to its executive board. The LMC executive board is composed of nine elected and three board-appointed members with digital expertise from a diverse mix of local media companies. All newly elected seat terms run through Dec. 31, 2026, with each elected board member serving a three-year term.

"We are pleased to welcome Nick and Carolynn as new board members, and for continued engagement from Tom, Rafael and the rest of our board," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "The LMC greatly appreciates the board's insights, hard work and commitment to help increase member economic benefit, optimize and grow strategic initiatives, and broaden our partnership efforts to include emerging technologies in AI, digital and IT."

Tom Sly is an experienced media executive with a strong background in broadcast and digital leadership, specializing in revenue turnarounds, startups, revenue innovation and monetization strategy. In his role as VP of Enterprise Strategy at The E.W. Scripps Company, he spearheads various key initiatives, including forging new partnerships, driving business development, shaping the strategic direction for the future of television and identifying optimal ways to leverage broadcast and digital assets to enhance enterprise value.

Rafael Cores, VP, Digital Content at Impremedia, is a digital media professional with experience in content strategy, audience development and newsroom management for the Hispanic market having worked for two decades in leading Spanish-language media companies in the United States. In his current role, he leads the content teams of all Impremedia digital properties, including La Opinión in Los Angeles, El Diario in New York City, La Raza in Chicago, and the vertical sites Solo Dinero, Siempre Auto, La Vibra, Hip Latina and Comedera. Previously he managed the digital editorial strategy for Univision.

Newly elected board member Nick Ames is the SVP of Yield Management at McClatchy. He has over 23 years of experience in the local media industry, including roles within editorial, ecommerce, ad technology, ad operations, business development, business intelligence and finance. Ames is also an active participant in the LMC NewsPassID Steering Committee.

First-time LMC board member Carolynn Buser is the chief operating officer at OnMilwaukee.com and LiFT Digital based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She leads sales, editorial and creative teams. She is responsible for local, regional and national client partnerships and campaigns. Buser specializes in targeted marketing strategies and is an industry veteran. Buser is also a new co-chair on LMC's Community Committee.

Sly, Cores, Ames and Buser join the remainder of the elected LMC board members who each have varying time left on their three-year commitments: Chris Loretto, Media News Group executive vice president revenue and chief digital officer and LMC board chair; Chris Fehrmann TEGNA VP, Digital Products; Larry Lee, The Observer Media Group president and publisher; Beth Bowers, Atlanta Journal Constitution Chief Revenue Officer; Jay Horton, WEHCO president; Karen Godin, Star Tribune director digital advertising strategy; Mark Bullard, Lee Enterprises vice president digital development and technology; and Stefanie Manning, Maine Trust group vice president circulation and consumer marketing.

Board members help the LMC determine strategic priorities that will produce the most significant economic impact for the organization's more than 150 members representing more than 5,000 news outlets. Over the past year, the board has guided the LMC in its launch and expansion of several successful initiatives including its Digital On Demand Services (DODS), NewsPassID local news advertising network and The Branded Content Project . Priorities for 2024 include optimizing and growing these initiatives; broadening the LMC's partnership efforts to include emerging technologies in AI, digital and IT, and securing a new strategic partner that provides significant member benefit.

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers more than $50M in annual economic value through digital partnerships and strategic initiatives on behalf of more than 150 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 5,000 newspaper, radio, TV and online-only news outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Meta, Monster, and others. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 200 million unique monthly visitors, and its member companies serve more than nine billion pageviews to consumers. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com

