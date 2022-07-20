LMC Announces Groundbreaking at Artemas

Community to Offer 396 Apartment Homes North of Boston

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the groundbreaking at Artemas , a mid-rise apartment community in Everett, Mass., an active suburb just 4 miles north of Downtown Boston. Artemas is one of LMC's first two communities in the Boston market, joining Harper, in the renowned academic neighborhood of Allston, which also recently broke ground.

Artemas will bring 396 apartment homes and 1,500 square feet of retail space to Everett. Residents will be at the heart of everything Everett has to offer, from its numerous festivals, trails, waterways, entertainment options and destination nightlife scene. The neighborhood is fondly referred to as the Fermentation District and is home to several breweries and distilleries.

"Everett truly is a place where people have the opportunity to live life to the fullest, and the resident experience at Artemas will be tailored to capture and complement that adventurous spirit," said Dan Lee, Division President for LMC's New England region. "We're excited to bring best-in-class homes and amenities to renters in a neighborhood that already has so much to offer. And, along with our sister community, Harper, we're thrilled to establish LMC in the Boston Metropolitan Area."

Situated at 65 Norman Street, Artemas is surrounded by activity-based entertainment options, including axe-throwing, rock climbing, an indoor trampoline park and the Northern Strand Community Trail. The community is within walking distance of RiverGreen Park and Village Landing Park, both located on the Malden River, as well as Wasgott and Sacramone playgrounds. The neighborhood features several international dining opportunities, and local libations at Night Shift Brewing, Bone Up Brewing and Short Path Distillery.

Artemas residents will also have easy regional connectivity via I-93 and Route 1, leading south to Downtown Boston or north to Medford and Revere Beach. The location is also a short walk to the MBTA Orange Line T (Wellington Station) and MBTA bus routes. Neighborhood access is made easier by an onsite Bluebike bikeshare station.

Artemas will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 561 to 1,481 square feet. Select one-and two-bedroom apartment homes will include dens, perfect for working remotely. All homes come equipped with luxury vinyl wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, matte black fixtures in kitchens and baths and under-cabinet lighting. Select homes will include balconies and spacious walk-in closets.

Community highlights include a pool, multiple courtyards with grills and fire pits, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club room and pub room, indoor/outdoor sky lounge with views of downtown Boston, indoor/outdoor work-from-home spaces, a dog park and onsite pet spa. Artemas residents will also have access to bike storage, leasable storage spaces, and a 500-space parking garage.

Leasing at Artemas is set to begin in late fall 2024.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the United States. As of November 30, 2021, LMC had a 42,000-home pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $16.4 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

