LMC Announces Groundbreaking of The Fynn Apartments

ELMHURST, Ill., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a Lennar company and leader in apartment development and management, today announced the groundbreaking of The Fynn, a contemporary apartment community located within the Elmhurst City Centre, one block west of the North York Corridor.

The Fynn, which will feature 212 apartment homes contained within an eight-story midrise, is situated within one of the most vibrant and actives areas of the neighborhood. More than 40 dining options and 275 retail merchants are within walking distance or a short drive. The amenity-driven community will also cater to the increasingly prevalent remote-working resident with a variety of work-from-home suites. First move-ins are anticipated for Jan. 2021.

"Elmhurst offers a taste of downtown life in a relaxed, upscale suburb," said Travis Nordgaard, real estate development manager for LMC. "Everything a resident might need is at their fingertips. We're excited to join the neighborhood and look forward to offering one of the finest living experiences in the area."

Situated at 183 North Addison Avenue, The Fynn will offer residents commuter-friendly access to a variety of primary thoroughfares. The community is less than three miles from Interstates 290 and 294, which provide access to the greater Chicago area. Additionally, the Elmhurst Metra Station, only blocks away from The Fynn, provides a 30-minute express train to Downtown Chicago.

Within the neighborhood, residents will also have access to Classic Cinemas York Theatre, The Elmhurst Center for Performing Arts, Elmhurst History Museum and the Elmhurst Art Museum, which was designed by modern architecture pioneer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The Wilder Park Conservatory is located about a mile south of the community.

The Fynn will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 565 to 1,745 square feet. The community will also include two levels of below-grade parking and three EV-charging stations. Apartment interiors will feature expansive windows, wood-style flooring, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, elevated tile backsplashes, pendant lighting, under-cabinet lighting, ample closet space, oversized tubs and tile shower surrounds. Select homes will include wine refrigerators.

The community will include a host of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including a sky deck terrace that overlooks downtown Elmhurst and the Chicago skyline. Additional community amenities will include poolside cabanas, grilling stations, clubroom with a fire hearth, entertaining kitchen with pool table, indoor/outdoor dog run with pet spa and a club-inspired fitness center with motivational wall and active group fitness. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers and a bike lounge.

The Fynn represents LMC's seventh community in the greater Chicago area. Others include The Marlowe (Chicago), The Emerson (Oak Park) and The Brook on Janes (Bolingbrook).

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

