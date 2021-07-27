LMC Announces Land Closing for Artemas Apartments

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the land closing for its latest multifamily development, Artemas, in the active north Boston suburb of Everett.

The mid-rise community will include 396 apartment homes and 1,500 square feet of retail space. Everett is a dynamic, thriving community located just four miles north of Downtown Boston. Situated at 65 Norman Street in the heart of Everett's "Fermentation District," Artemas residents will find themselves within walking distance of multiple breweries, distilleries, and a variety of activity-centric retailers.

"From trails, waterways, festivals, and a vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene, Artemas will be at the heart of everything renters are looking for to complement an active lifestyle," said Dan Lee, Division President for LMC's New England region. "We're excited to be a part of the Everett community and everything it has to offer, as well as to deliver a modern, best-in-market resident living experience."

Artemas residents will also have quick connectivity to the greater Boston metro via I-93 and Route 1, leading to south Downtown Boston or north to Medford and Revere Beach. The location is also a short walk to the MBTA Orange Line subway and MBTA bus routes.

Community highlights include a pool, multiple courtyards with grills and fire pits, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club room, indoor/outdoor sky lounge with views of downtown Boston, indoor/outdoor work-from-home spaces, a dog park, pet spa, and an on-site Bluebike station. Artemas residents will also have access to package lockers, leasable storage spaces, and a 500-space parking garage.

Artemas will offer studio, one-and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 561 to 1,481 square feet. Select one-and two-bedroom apartment homes will include dens, perfect for working from home. All homes come equipped with wood-plank style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, matte black fixtures in kitchens and baths, under-cabinet lighting, and spacious walk-in closets.

Leasing at Artemas is set to begin in mid-2023.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise, and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

