LMC Announces Leasing at Denizen Apartments

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Denizen, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the Kerns neighborhood of Portland. Virtual and online leasing options are available to enable future residents to access a unique and realistic view of the community.

The midrise community, which consists of 212 apartment homes and 7,700 square feet of ground-floor retail, is located near the confluence of the eastside industrial district and the historic Laurelhurst neighborhood. The community sits just north of vibrant Sandy Boulevard, which is evolving into one of the city's most desirable locations. Move-ins began in August.

"The Portland market features a little bit of everything and we've been continually excited to officially become a part of it," said Brad Reisinger, division president of Pacific Northwest for LMC. "Denizen's location is difficult to beat with a wide variety of attractions at the fingertips of residents. We believe the community will complement the eclectic environment and we look forward to offering a top-tier living experience on the eastside."

Situated at 2050 Northeast Hoyt Street, Denizen puts residents within steps of restaurants, shops and nightlife options along Sandy Boulevard and the eastside corridor. The community features a superb Walk Score of 97—considered a walker's paradise—and a perfect bike score of 100. The community sits less than two miles from Laurelhurst Park, which contains 31 acres of open space, athletic fields, off-leash dog areas and paths for running, walking or biking.

Residents will enjoy prime connectivity to several key thoroughfares across the city. Sandy Boulevard easily connects with Downtown Portland, and nearby Interstates 5 and 84 are the gateways to key locales across the metropolitan area and beyond. The site is one block from a stop along the Tri-Met bus line.

Denizen offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and a variety of high-end finishes and upmarket touches. Apartment interiors feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, tile backsplashes, under-mount sinks, tile surrounds in bathtubs/showers, and full-size washers and dryers in all homes. Select homes offer air conditioning, Juliette balconies, and the top-floor corner homes will be equipped with full-size balconies.

Community amenities consist of a resident lobby, co-working lounge with a private conference room and fireplace, pub-inspired clubroom with a photo booth, beer tap and large-screen televisions, fitness center with inspiring motivational wall, rooftop amenity space with grill areas, and an aesthetic courtyard with fire pit and barbecues.

Denizen marks one of two LMC communities under development in Portland. It joins Amara, a 138-home midrise situated at the southern edge of the Pearl District, which is projected to open in 2021.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

