LMC Announces Opening of Camber Apartments

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the opening of Camber, a brand new apartment community in the burgeoning Denver Gateway Center, ideally situated between Downtown Denver and Denver International Airport (DIA).

The garden-style community, which consists of 240 apartment homes, is located in the Aerotropolis planning district – a 53-square mile area poised to become one of the Denver Metro Area's most prolific employment hubs. The submarket anticipates the creation of 13,400 new jobs in 2021, in addition to the more than 35,000 already employed at DIA and has evolved into one of the city's most desirable locations. Move-ins begin this week.

"The Denver market has displayed impressive job growth for a number of years, and now it's the Gateway Center that is really taking off. We're always excited to broaden our footprint in the Denver Metro Area, and especially during this period of economic recovery and expansion," said Scott Johnson, LMC Division President. "With Camber, we're catering to renters who want easy access not only to downtown and the airport, but both ends of the metro region."

Situated at 6025 N Ceylon Street, Camber puts residents within walking distance of dining options and just blocks from the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center – with its 1,500 guest rooms and 485,000 square feet of meeting space. Nature abounds to the west, with the 15,000-acre Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge providing the foreground for the snowcapped mountains beyond.

Residents will enjoy prime connectivity to Denver and the mountains via I-70, with nearby E-470 serving as an easy route to the north and south ends of the greater metro area. The Peña Light Rail Station is just steps away from the community, providing effortless accessibility to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and DIA.

Camber offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, ranging from 698 to 1,397 square feet. Camber homes feature spacious floor plans with high-end finishes, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens with islands, walk-in closets and dual vanity sinks in main bedrooms. Practical features like USB outlets are integrated throughout the home designs.

Residents at Camber have access to a full slate of amenities that are more than just upscale conveniences. In addition to a resort-style swimming pool, spa and a Zen courtyard with fire pit, the property includes detached garages, a common patio with barbeque grills and a smoker, a community garden and a pet spa and dog park. Fitness enthusiasts and active families can take full advantage of Camber's 24-hour fitness barn with children's lounge, as well as the bike repair room and playground with multipurpose field area.

Camber marks the eighth Denver community for LMC, joining Radiant, Malbec at Vallagio, Beacon85, Parkhouse, Strata, Sync and Canvas.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 39,500-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $14.5 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

