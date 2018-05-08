LMC Announces Start of Construction at The Bower Apartments

"The Puget Sound economy continues to be one of the most robust in the nation with quality job growth and strong in-migration," said Brad Reisinger, division president of Pacific Northwest for LMC. "Kirkland has always been a strong suburban market with its picturesque downtown, strong schools and access to transit and quality jobs. The redevelopment of the Totem Lake Mall has extended that energy to the north. We're excited to get started on a community that will capitalize on this energy and exceed expectations for high-quality living in the area."

Under development at 11811 NE 128th Street, the community will aim to continue Totem Lake's long history of being a gathering place, even as the neighborhood continues to evolve. The neighboring Village at Totem Lake is a new major lifestyle redevelopment that will be anchored by Trader Joe's and Whole Foods and will include a luxury cinema, village commons and park, and high-end restaurants and retail. EvergreenHealth Medical Center, a premier hospital featuring advanced medical services, offers an abundance of health-related occupations, and its presence conveniently places the community directly amidst entertainment, employment and transit opportunities.

The community will feature excellent access to State Route 520 and Interstate 405, which will provide connectivity to Downtown Seattle, Bellevue and the key locales across the metropolitan area. Residents also will be able to utilize a direct-access freeway bus stop that includes stops throughout the metro area. In addition, the community sits less than four miles from Woodinville, home to more than 100 wineries and breweries.

Tech continues to blossom along the I-405 corridor, with the offices of Google, Tableau, Microsoft, Wave, GoDaddy, Facebook, IBM, the University of Washington and many others driving employment. Seattle is notable for the presence of Amazon, but the area is well balanced professionally between tech, manufacturing and service-related employment.

The Bower will consist of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes and will feature a 2,800-square-foot fitness center with multimedia motivational wall. Additional community amenities will include a game room, resident co-working office with conference rooms, demonstration kitchen with indoor/outdoor lounge, courtyard pavilion with bar and BBQs, sun deck courtyard, rooftop deck with bocce court and fire pits, and a sixth-floor social lounge with a bar and media area.

Apartment interiors will include wood-plank style flooring, quartz countertops with under-mount sinks, a full stainless-steel appliances package including bottom-freezer refrigerators, AC ports, tile backsplashes and tub surrounds, under-cabinet lighting and in-home washers and dryers.

Including The Bower, LMC has six apartment communities in operation or under construction in the Seattle area. Additional communities include Twenty20 MAD, Valdok 1701, Axle, Valdok 1702 and The Whittaker.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 24,400-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $8.4 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Bernhardt

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3941

lindsey@linnelltaylor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmc-announces-start-of-construction-at-the-bower-apartments-300644426.html

SOURCE LMC

Related Links

http://livelmc.com

