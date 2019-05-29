LMC Announces Start of Construction at The Smyth Apartments

STAMFORD, Conn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a national leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of construction at The Smyth, a luxury mixed-use apartment community located near the confluence of Tresser Boulevard and Washington Boulevard in central Stamford.

The 15-story high-rise will feature 414 apartment homes, an ample 19,330 square feet of retail space and three stories of garage parking, including one underground level. The Smyth will also offer mezzanine-level, co-working spaces, including private offices and conference capabilities, to allow residents to work from home. The Smyth will welcome first residents in 2021.

"Stamford is a highly educated city with a flourishing workforce, and we look forward to joining the area and working to become the best neighbor we can be," said Greg Belew, division president of the New York/Tri-State area for LMC. "The location is ideal whether residents elect to commute or remain within the neighborhood. We believe our variety of home choices, sophisticated package of amenities and eventual onsite retail will make staying home a viable and enjoyable option, as well."

Situated at 885 Washington Boulevard, The Smyth is being constructed with a modern industrial chic aesthetic and will offer walkable access to several shopping, dining and nightlife options from its center-of-town location. Positioned along an active streetscape, the site boasts a Walk Score of 95, indicating a walker's paradise. The Palace Theater, Stamford Center for The Arts and Miller River Park are among the additional attractions within walking distance.

The site sits within a short drive of Interstate 95, U.S. Route 1 and Merritt Parkway, which provide connectivity to several other key northeast locales. That includes New York City, which sits less than 40 miles to the southwest, and its abundance of employment opportunities. Several Fortune 500 sit within Stamford's thriving job sector, including Charter Communications, Synchrony Financial and United Rentals. Stamford is also home to the World Headquarters of WWE, and the city's wide-ranging employment sectors include finance and real estate, technology, management and consulting, digital marketing and healthcare.

The Smyth will offer studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts and two-story penthouses available. Home sizes range from 574 to 2,065 square feet with an average square footage of 854. Apartment interiors will be delivered with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, gas stovetops, hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands with pendant lighting, custom cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, walk-in closets, walk-in showers and bathroom cabinets with high-end finishes. Residents will also have access to a variety of to-be-announced smart-home features.

Community amenities will include a landscaped rooftop deck with resort-style pool and sundeck, cabanas, outdoor lounges with fire pits and barbecue grills. Additional common-area features include a club-quality fitness center with yoga/spin room and motivational wall, resident clubhouse with catering kitchen and game tables, coffee bar, media room/lounge, teaching kitchen and dog run with dog wash station. Residents will also be able to utilize dry cleaning drop off, digital package lockers, bike storage, bike repair shop and rentable storage units.

While LMC has been increasingly active in the northeast market, The Smyth will mark the company's initial development in Connecticut.

