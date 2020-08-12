LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Aya Apartments

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Aya, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community located in the Bay Area's Warm Springs neighborhood.

The innovation-inspired midrise community, which features 302 apartment homes and 3,339 square feet of retail space, is situated between the Warm Springs BART station and Tesla's sprawling campus in the 850-acre neighborhood. Aya , which offers self-guided, virtual and private in-person leasing options, includes work-from-home capabilities with a fully equipped co-working lounge and reservable conference and meeting rooms. Move-ins begin in early August.

"Fremont continues to become a highly sought-after living destination in the East Bay area, particularly Warm Springs," said Jesse Herzog, divisional president for LMC. "The locale offers a little bit of everything, from entertainment to open space and connectivity to the greater Bay Area, and we've enjoyed working with the city to develop Aya. We're eager to open our doors and offer a first-class living experience to our residents."

Located at 45147 Lopes Road, Aya puts residents in position to take full advantage of the vast attractions of San Francisco and booming tech corridor of Silicon Valley, while simultaneously offering a tranquil, laidback vibe. The community is also within 16 miles of Palo Alto and an 18-mile trip from San Jose. When complete, a nearby pedestrian bridge will provide near-immediate access to the BART station. Residents are also within a short drive of Interstates 680 and 880, key north-south thoroughfares. Within Fremont, residents have access to several regional parks and additional recreational opportunities. The community is also in close proximity to several schools, including Fred E. Weibel Elementary School and Averroes High School.

Aya offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 575 to 1,490 square feet, with den layouts available. Apartment interiors contain two designer themes and are delivered with programmable Nest thermostats, quartz countertops, Whirlpool appliances, two-tone cabinetry with under-mount lighting, luxury wood-style flooring, full size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, lighted bathroom mirrors and ceramic-tile shower surrounds. Select homes will offer kitchen islands with custom pendant lighting, pet alcoves and extra linen storage.

A designer suite of common-area amenities at the smoke-free community include a resort-style junior Olympic pool and spa; a resident lounge with dining space, pool table, chef kitchen and flat-screen TVs; and a club-quality fitness and training center with cardio machines, free weights and motivational wall. Residents also can utilize a pet wash and grooming station, bike room with repair station, digital package lockers, EV-charging stations and rentable storage.

Aya marks LMC's eighth development in the Bay Area. It joins active communities Capitol 650 (Milpitas), Novo (Mountain View) and 17th & Broadway (Oakland). Another Oakland-based community, 19th & Harrison, will open later this year. Others include Marston (Redwood City), Tera (Mountain View) and Parker (Berkeley), which have since sold.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

[email protected]

SOURCE LMC

Related Links

https://livelmc.com

