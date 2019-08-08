LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Oceanaire Apartments

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Oceanaire, a luxury apartment community located in the heart of downtown Long Beach. First move-ins are anticipated for this summer.

Oceanaire features 216 apartment homes, near-direct proximity to the beach off Ocean Boulevard and high-end finishes. The podium-style community offers seven stories of apartment homes along Ocean Boulevard and boasts views of the ocean, port and downtown.

"Downtown Long Beach possesses such a distinctive vibe with its signature shoreline and variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options," said JJ Abraham, division president of California for LMC. "We are thrilled to join the neighborhood and offer what we believe is a top-of-market experience for our residents that perfectly complements the laid-back beach vibe."

Located at 150 Ocean Boulevard, the midrise community sits within a mile of the eclectic East Village Arts District and a short walk from the Aquarium of the Pacific. The neighborhood boasts a Walk Score of 90, signifying a walker's paradise where most daily errands do not require a vehicle. Several transit options are within a half-mile of the community, including Long Beach Transit Mall, Pacific Station and 1st Street Station.

Along Ocean Boulevard and throughout downtown, Oceanaire residents have prime access to a variety of boutiques, restaurants, craft breweries and waterfront dining. Shoreline Village, and its boardwalk shops and scenic harbor views, is a short walk south of the community. The Pike Outlets provide another nearby dining and entertainment district across the street from the community. Pine Avenue and The Promenade provide additional shopping options to the north.

Oceanaire offers studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes with two distinctive designer-inspired finish options. Expansive kitchens are delivered with custom pendant lighting, Samsung stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry with under-mount ambiance lighting and ceramic-tile backsplashes. Additional apartment features include luxury vinyl-plank flooring, in-home washers and dryers, roller shades, Nest thermostats, and in master bedrooms, walk-in closets and large bathrooms with quartz countertops and ceramic tile shower surrounds.

Community amenities include outdoor terrace seating with daybed lounges, swimming pool, yoga lawn, clubroom with TVs, outdoor bar and lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, barbecue/dining area. Pet-owning residents can utilize Victory Park, which is located adjacent to the community. Residents also have access to two levels of podium-style parking.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

