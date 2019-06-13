LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Radiant Apartments

DENVER, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Radiant, a luxury mixed-use apartment community in the Welton Corridor neighborhood near downtown Denver. First move-ins began earlier this month.

The 18-story high-rise luxury development features 329 apartment homes, 3,500 square feet of retail space, panoramic views of the Mile High City skyline and a walkable urban lifestyle in the heart of Downtown Denver. In addition to its central location, Radiant offers a host of unique social and technology-enabled amenities that resonate with today's urban apartment dwellers.

"Radiant redefines Denver apartment living, combining walkability and a transit-oriented location adjacent to the light rail with features and amenities that residents simply can't find in any other apartment community in the city," said Scott Johnson, divisional president of the Mountain States for LMC. "We truly believe this will be the place to live in Downtown Denver as the vision for the Welton Corridor materializes and becomes the city's hottest new neighborhood."

Located at 2100 Welton Street, residents are surrounded by a multitude of restaurants and shops, as well as the L Line of the RTD Light Rail System, which provides prime connectivity to every corner of Downtown Denver. Residents can enjoy near-immediate access to Restaurant Row in Uptown and several historic music venues contained within Five Points, including Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom and Larimer Lounge. In addition, the Central Business District is within a few blocks of the community.

Among the dining options within the immediate area are The British Bulldog, Mercury Café, La Fiesta, Rebel Bread, Kuni Sushi and Habit Carbon. Also within a short commute are Coors Field, Pepsi Center, Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Auraria Campus, home to the University of Colorado Denver and Metropolitan State College.

Radiant offers studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes with penthouses available, ranging from 485 to 2,156 square feet. Apartment interiors feature Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, quartz countertops, large under-mount sinks with designer faucet hardware, high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood-style plank flooring, large bathrooms, ceramic tile shower surrounds, expansive walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Supplementing the luxurious apartment features is a host of unique community amenities, including a panoramic rooftop social lounge with barbecue grills and outdoor fireplace, a beer garden and an expansive pool and spa. Residents also have access to 24-hour package acceptance, a community lounge fitted with Ping-Pong tables and billiards, 24-hour fitness and training center, a resident co-working center with communal table and a bike repair and washing station.

Including Radiant, LMC has four apartment communities in operation or under construction in the Denver metropolitan area. Others include Beacon85, Malbec at Vallagio and soon-to-come Canvas on Blake.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Bernhardt

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3941

lindsey@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE LMC

Related Links

http://livelmc.com

