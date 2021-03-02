LMC Announces Start of Leasing at The Fynn Apartments

ELMHURST, Ill., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at The Fynn, a contemporary apartment community located in Downtown Elmhurst, just west of Chicago.

An eight-story midrise, The Fynn features 212 apartment homes within the thriving Elmhurst City Centre, just a block away from the North York Corridor. The flourishing neighborhood is home to more than 275 merchants, and 40-plus dining options and date-night destinations. The leasing office is anticipated to open March 1 and move-ins begin April 15.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in the greater Chicago Metro Area and particularly in Downtown Elmhurst, with its thriving City Centre hub," LMC Central Division President Peter Chmielewski said. "Residents of The Fynn will have everything they need just steps away, from the one-of-a-kind boutique shops and essential businesses, to international dining options. We look forward to joining this active neighborhood and offering an unmatched resident experience."

Situated at 183 North Addison Avenue, The Fynn residents will find easy access to area attractions including the Elmhurst Center for Performing Arts, the Elmhurst Art and History Museums, and Classic Cinemas York Theatre. The neighborhood is considered a walker's paradise, with a Walk Score of 90. The Wilder Park Conservatory, which will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2023, is located about a mile away.

Located just off the Elmhurst Metra line, The Fynn offers excellent connectivity to Chicago via a 30-minute express train ride. Those who prefer to drive can access the metro area by linking to either Interstate 290 or 294, which are both less than three miles from the community.

The Fynn offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 565 to 1,745 square feet. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows highlight each apartment home, which also feature wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, two-toned cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, elevated tile backsplashes, under-cabinet lighting, and oversized tubs and closets. Select homes include wine refrigerators and work-from-home suites. The Fynn also offers two levels of below-grade parking and EV-charging stations.

Residents also have access to a host of community amenities, including a resort-inspired pool with poolside cabanas, grilling stations, indoor dog run with pet spa, clubroom with fire hearth, entertaining kitchen with pool table, and a club-inspired fitness center and active group fitness. The property also features a sky deck terrace, providing incredible views of Downtown Elmhurst and the Chicago skyline.

The Fynn marks LMC's seventh community in the greater Chicago area.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

