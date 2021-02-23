LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Vesada Apartments

DORAL, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Vesada , a luxury apartment community in Doral, just outside of Miami. Virtual and online leasing options are available to enable future residents to access a unique and realistic view of the community for those who want to lease from afar.

The midrise community, which features 369 apartment homes, is situated in the heart of Doral, an ideal setting for those looking to escape the bustle of the city but still keep everything within easy reach. The resort-inspired community combines upscale amenities and modern finishes with a relaxing vibe that welcomes residents home. The leasing office opened on Feb. 15 and move-ins begin in March.

"Doral features a refined lifestyle with immediate access to the Miami Metro District, and we're excited to increase our footprint in the market with Vesada," said Chris Cassidy, division president of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions for LMC. "We believe the community represents everything people have come to expect from South Florida living, and we look forward to offering a top-shelf resident experience."

Located at 10540 NW 78th Street, Vesada puts residents within moments of coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores and schools. The community sits next to Doral Glades Park, and near Roseate Spoonbill Lake—named for the rare migratory wading bird that seasonally calls Doral home. Cundo Bermudez Museum and Gallery and Costa Del Sol Golf Club are both just a short drive away.

Vesada is adjacent to the Doral Commons Shopping Center at the intersection of NW 74th Street and 107th Ave. The community is in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, via the 74th Street exit. Bus stations are within a short walk and the Doral Trolley route passes by the property.

The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with two unique finishes to choose from. Among the options are alpine white, ash or Baltic blue European cabinets, eggshell or concrete light quartz countertops, and true white or grey pearl tile backsplashes. Glaze porcelain flooring is featured throughout the living area, with stainless steel Energy Star appliances, in-home washers and dryers and frameless standup showers in select homes.

Property features include a pet park with dog run, two-story clubhouse, makers room, micro-offices and coworking spaces for working or studying from home, and a fitness center complete with a flex studio. Vesada residents also have access to a resort-inspired pool with lounge seating and grill station, and expansive pool pavilion. A community lounge offers an entertaining bar and luxury seating, while a gaming room also features gathering tables.

Vesada joins sister property Palmera as LMC's second community in Doral.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

