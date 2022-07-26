LMC Announces Start of Leasing for Residences Kierland

Mid-rise community Features 290 Apartment Homes and Townhomes in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Residences Kierland, a mid-rise spa-centric community in Scottsdale's burgeoning Kierland neighborhood.

The 290-home community includes a mix of apartment homes, penthouses and townhomes, and features a relaxing luxury atmosphere highlighted by The Retreat Spa – a complete full-service spa experience. The Retreat includes individual massage rooms, sauna, a cool mist room with aroma-infused oils, salt therapy room, heated loungers for relaxation, and secluded outdoor hot and cool pools. The resort-like facilities are accompanied by an expansive 24-hour fitness and yoga studio, and private men's and women's restrooms with individual lockers and showers.

The urban spa feel is complemented by the upscale shopping experience steps away at Kierland Commons and the 28-acre Scottsdale Quarter mixed-use lifestyle center, as well as the enviable mountain views and vantages of the Westin Kierland Resort golf course.

"Residences Kierland offers the comprehensive retreat and respite that renters can typically only dream of coming home to at the end of the day," said Scott Johnson, division president mountain southwest for LMC. "While the community features an on-site spa, the community is also part of the Kierland Master Plan district and its well-executed vision for recreation, relaxation, retail, dining and entertainment. Residents are within easy reach of many of the region's top employers, making Residences Kierland an unparalleled place to live and work."

Situated at 15825 N 71st Street, Residences Kierland is less than a half-mile from Scottsdale Airport – one of the busiest corporate jet facilities in the country, accounting for more than 3,400 jobs. The adjacent airpark – a light industrial and office hub surrounding the airport – is home to 2,900 firms in manufacturing, retail, financial and aviation-related businesses. Airpark businesses account for 70,000 jobs, making it the second-largest employment center in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. Northeast Scottsdale is also a renowned hub of innovation in the bio-life sciences, with healthcare delivering a $2.5 billion impact on the local economy.

Residences Kierland sits mere blocks from the east-west Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and North Pima Road (Highway 101) – providing easy accessibility to Mesa, Tempe and Phoenix. The community features an at grade and above grade parking structure, equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

Residents can choose from one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes, ranging from 691 to 2025 square feet. Each townhome at Residences Kierland comes with a two-car garage.

Kierland's spacious floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style flooring throughout, keyless entry and smart thermostats. Gourmet kitchens include islands, quartz countertops, GE Café appliance packages and designer fixtures in either bronze or matte black. Primary bathrooms are highlighted by dual vanity sinks and quartz countertops. All apartment homes include full-size front-loading washers and dryers. Select homes include balconies or patios with unobstructed views of the mountains and golf course. Penthouse homes include 11-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows with automated roller shades.

The community boasts a complete Internet of Things (IoT) package from SmartRent, Inc. a leading enterprise technology company that provides a suite of hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions through a comprehensive real estate platform designed for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents. The IoT package aims to establish Kierland as a fully connected community with access control, self-guided touring, parking management and in-unit smart home technologies like smart thermostat, leak detection sensors and more.

All Kierland residents have access to the resident clubhouse with private temperature-controlled wine lockers and an elevated deck with lounge seating and a fireplace overlooking the Westin Kierland Golf Course. The pool area features a resort-style pool deck, a courtyard with outdoor grills, fire pits and lawn games... At Kierland, four-legged residents aren't forgotten – a pet spa and grooming center is available to all pet owners.

Residences Kierland marks LMC's fifth development community in the Phoenix area. It joins Vitri in Scottsdale, Skywater and Nexa, located in North Tempe, and Muse, located in midtown Phoenix.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the United States. As of November 30, 2021, LMC had a 42,000-home pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $16.4 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably, www.LiveLMC.com

